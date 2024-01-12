Gyros Stand Opens Second Location

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Longtime quick-service Mediterranean restaurant The Gyros Stand recently expanded its southside presence with a second location. The Gyros Stand II is now open at 5308 S. 27th St. It replaced Gyro27, which operated for nearly seven years at the address.

The Gyros Stand opened its flagship location at 1110 E. Oklahoma Ave. in 1989. Its old-fashioned appearance and oft-updated marquee sign have won the hearts of many in the neighborhood and beyond. The sign, which often lists special menu items and daily custard flavors, has become the subject of news articles, and even inspired an Instagram account chronicling its ever-changing and often inadvertently humorous messages.

The business, owned by Adauto Abarca, serves both Mediterranean and American dishes including gyros — soft pita piled high with shaved beef and lamb, tzatziki sauce, sliced tomatoes and onions — hot dogs with or without chili and cheese, burgers, sandwiches, falafel, shishkabobs, shrimp, Greek salads and appetizers such as cheese fries, eggplant strips, onion rings and more. The original location also offers custard by the scoop, in a malt or as part of a sundae.

A full menu is available to view online.

The new restaurant occupies a 1,100-square-foot retail space within a 27th Street strip mall and offers both sit-down dining and carryout services. Other businesses in the Clayton Crest neighborhood building include Fantastic Nails, Ace Insurance, an optometrist, a smartphone repair store and a liquor store. Another restaurant, Taste Amir’s Roti made plans last January to open in the neighboring storefront, formerly the site of Honeydip Donuts. But the retail space, 5306 S. 27th St., now appears to be house a grocery store.

The Gyros Stand has a limited social media presence; however, the new restaurant can be reached by calling (414) 335-6103. The Gyros Stand II is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Abarca did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

