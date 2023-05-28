Plus: Changes at Shorewood's Buttermint, Mochidon comes to town and Summerfest's 2023 menu.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The highly-anticipated 1033 officially opened its doors to the public in Walker’s Point on May 25, adding to the neighborhood’s portfolio of upscale restaurants.

The new eatery, 1033 S. 1st St., is fine dining in miniature; with just 14 seats, its small scale gives guests a close-up view of the sights and sounds of the kitchen, as well as the undivided attention of the chefs, servers and often, the owners themselves.

“1033 is our philosophy, culture and collective experiences finally brought to life in this small and very personal dining space,” said co-owner Tony Bisciglia, who opened the restaurant in partnership with Rob Levin.

Chef Justin Carlisle and pastry chef Ariel Welch — both of the East Side’s Ardent — orchestrate the kitchen space and menu. Guests can pick and choose from several categories including raw bar selections, seafood tins, charcuterie shareable dishes and desserts, allowing for a fully customizable dining experience.

Meanwhile, wine experts Levin and Bisciglia are on hand to offer guidance on optimal pairings for each dish.

A recent visit to 1033 included shrimp and oysters from the raw bar — exceedingly fresh and served with a vial of mignonette. Mushroom porridge, akin to congee, featured maitake mushrooms, aged kombu and spruce salt, and was delivered in a Japanese donabe, or clay pot. Another shareable selection featured vibrant, roasted beets topped with pistachios and vadouvan, an aromatic spice blend of curry leaves, fenugreek seeds, cumin, cardamom, turmeric, brown mustard seeds, nutmeg, chili powder and garlic. Lightly sweet and deeply caramelized Basque cheesecake with macerated berries completed the meal.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The full menu is available to view online.

1033 is now accepting reservations for parties of no more than four guests. Dinner reservations are required; however, walk-ins are welcome for the daily happy hour, which will begin June 1.

Photos

Changes Coming to Shorewood’s Buttermint

An upscale Shorewood restaurant is looking to scale things back, implementing changes that would make it more approachable and inclusive of everyday diners, not just those looking to celebrate a special occasion.

Buttermint Finer Dining & Cocktails, operated by Black Shoe Hospitality, recently announced plans to restructure its offerings and services starting Thursday, June 1.

The updated approach will see the restaurant rebranded as a neighborhood establishment, featuring new dinner and brunch items and an expanded kids’ menu.

New additions to the menu will include fried cheese curds, chicken wings, braised beef short ribs and a wider range of vegetarian options, alongside existing upscale dishes. Palate-cleansing intermezzos between courses and to-order bread service will no longer be offered.

Following the successful launch of it brunch program last fall, Buttermint plans to expand the weekend service to include Fridays. Buttermint would also revamp its carryout services and “focus on providing a welcoming environment for all occasions,” according to a news release.

“We are extremely proud of the work we have done over the last 18 months to provide Shorewood the best dining experience we can offer,” said co-owner and chef Joe Muench, in a statement. “But we also want to make everyone on the North Shore feels welcomed and valued by what we’re serving. We hope that our new menu will give more people the pleasure of dining with us.”

Alongside its menus, Buttermint’s hours will also change. The restaurant will be closed from Memorial Day on Monday, May 29 through Wednesday, May 31.

Starting on Thursday, June 1, Buttermint will be open for dinner on Monday and Thursday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Happy hour will occur from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Brunch service will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Reservations are available to book online.

Along with Buttermint, Black Shoe Hospitality operates Maxie’s, Blue’s Egg and Story Hill BKC.

The Brady Beach Is Back

If you like piña coladas, but not getting caught in the rain, Brady Beach may be your perfect drinking destination this summer. The street patio, complete with umbrella-covered tables and a smattering of miniature potted palm trees, occupies a section of N. Warren Avenue between Nomad World Pub and Club Brady, just south of E. Brady Street. The beach-inspired patio boasts the same warming sun rays as nearby Bradford Beach, with the added benefit of two nearby taverns to duck into, should the weather take a turn for the worse. Now entering its fourth season, Brady Beach will welcome its first guests of 2023 on Friday, May 26, with an official kickoff event to follow on Sunday, May 28.

Read the full article

Brewery Tours Return to Miller Valley

After putting its brewery tours on ice at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miller Brewing Company revived the experience earlier this year, welcoming guests back for a behind-the-scenes look at the historic complex, paired with samplings of its thoroughly-chilled brews. The approximately 45-minute walking tour covers 165 years of brewing history, from founder Frederick Miller‘s arrival in Milwaukee to today’s modern production lines. Groups assemble prior to departure at the brewery’s visitor center, 4251 W. State St. After starting off the tour with a beer, guests are guided through the brewery’s hidden, underground caves and historic, Bavarian-style Miller Inn. The tour then makes its way through the brew house and packaging and distribution centers — with samples distributed along the way.

Read the full article

Summerfest Unveils New Food Offerings

Read the full article

Sprecher Releasing Door County Cherry Soda

Although Sprecher Brewing Co. is usually associated with the likes of root beer and cream soda, the craft brewery churns out a diverse array of products including grape and orange sodas, ginger ale and several varieties of cola. Next up, the company plans to release a limited-edition Door County Cherry Soda, made with tart, Montmorency cherries sourced from Cherry De-Lite, a Door County processor. “We are excited to be collaborating with Cherry De-Lite Door County cherries, another legacy Wisconsin company, for this special summer offering that we know our craft soda fans will thoroughly enjoy!” said Gary Goldstein, chief sales officer for Sprecher, in a statement. “We are anticipating the one-time production of this limited amount of Door County Cherry summer seasonal soda will sell out quickly.” The new soda is expected to hit shelves on June 5, and will be available in 16-ounce cans at select retail outlets including Metro Market, Pick ‘N Save, Marianos, Metcalfe’s Market, Sendik’s, Festival Foods, Piggly Wiggly, Trigs, Woodman’s Markets and others throughout Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

Read the full article

2023 Guide to Farmers Markets in Milwaukee

From the first June strawberries to the final fall harvest, farmers markets are a key source for the freshest and most flavorful local produce — not to mention the added perks of fresh air and community connection. Milwaukee’s markets are typically held over the weekend, though the city offers a handful of recurring weekday events. Whether your ideal experience includes fresh herbs and iced coffee, shaved ice and bratwurst, or anything in between, the following list is sure to include an option to fit your needs. Cathedral Square Market This downtown market is held Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St. The market, which has operated for more than 25 seasons, features food, art and product vendors including BB Cakes, Discourse Coffee and Chillwaukee. Early risers are invited to participate in a free yoga class, held weekly at 9 a.m. and hosted by Wisconsin Athletic Club.

Read the full article

The Roundhouse Kicks Off Second Season

The seasonal beer garden and restaurant at McKinley Marina will return to service later this week. Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina invites guests on Thursday, May 25 for its grand reopening, marking the occasion with live music, new menu items and the first 100 beers on the house — or rather, the Roundhouse. Located along the shoreline adjacent to the Milwaukee Yacht Club, 1750 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr., the business is entering its second season under the ownership of The Bartolotta Restaurants. The group took over operations of the waterfront concession stand in 2022, aiming to rehabilitate what was formerly known as Pitch’s Express into a useful amenity for park-goers, boat-owners and others in the Lake Park area. “We are thrilled that Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina has quickly become a staple of summer days on Lake Michigan, a place where families can play outdoor games and friends can enjoy a cold drink near the water while taking in the incredible views of the lake and marina,” said Paul Bartolotta, owner and co-founder of The Bartolotta Restaurants. “We are proud to be a partner of Milwaukee County Parks and provide this amenity to the community while supporting small, local businesses through our menu items.”

Read the full article

Potato-Focused Restaurant Planned For Historic Schlitz Tavern

The owner of the Potato Heads food truck plans to open a brick-and-mortar establishment in a former Schlitz tavern. James Ferguson is proposing to buy the two-story, city-owned building at 2700-2702 W. Lisbon Ave. “I am trying to expand into a restaurant,” he told the Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee Tuesday morning. The building would serve as a home base for his food truck as well as a small, sit-down restaurant and takeout counter. “The capacity would probably be no more than eight.” The two-story, 3,834-square-foot structure is currently configured as having a commercial space on its first floor and a three-bedroom apartment upstairs. For most of the past two decades, it housed Dep’s Hall of Fades, a barbershop. Ferguson would use the upstairs for storage and an office while adding a commercial kitchen and dining space to the first floor.

Read the full article

Another Aladdin’s Location Will Close

Azmi Alaeddin entered 2023 as owner and operator of three restaurants. By the end of the year, just one will remain. The long-time Milwaukee chef and entrepreneur recently announced the closure of Aladdin’s All Aboard Cafe, which was located at Milwaukee Intermodal Station. In the wake of last week’s announcement, Alaeddin notified customers via social media that the downtown Aladdin’s City Cafe is also slated to close. The counter-service restaurant, which operates in the basement of Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building, 841 N. Broadway., is largely patronized by city workers. The cafeteria space is connected to Milwaukee City Hall via a tunnel, and is easily accessible from both buildings. Aladdin’s City Cafe will continue to operate for another six months, according to Alaeddin, who said the business did not renew its lease in the space. His statement was confirmed earlier this week, when the City of Milwaukee put the space out for bid, seeking a new vendor to operate in the cafeteria.

Read the full article

Burger Restaurant Coming to Park Place

Punit Jaiswal is giving burgers another shot. The long-time Subway franchisee and former operator of Mooyah at Brookfield Square is planning a new restaurant, The Mirage, to replace Point Burger Bar on the far Northwest Side. The new bar and restaurant, to be located at 10950 W. Good Hope Rd., would serve American appetizers, entrees and desserts, as well as fusion dishes. Jaiswal brings nearly two decades of experience to the new venture, having previously owned and operated 10 Subway restaurants throughout the area — two of which he maintains today.

Read the full article

New Tavern Planned for South Side

A new cafe and tavern is slated to replace Jazz’s Club 2020 in the southside neighborhood of Morgandale, according to a recently-filed liquor license application. Jose Lechuga plans to open Machuggy’s at 3173 S. 13th St., offering coffee drinks, cocktails and shakes, as well as snacks such as sliced fruit, shaved ice and hot dogs. The 750-square-foot tavern space would also include a dance floor and a separate game room containing a jukebox and three amusement machines. Lechuga has owned the building since 2016, when he purchased it for $85,000, according to city records. Throughout the past years, he has leased the space to various businesses including, Sur Bar & Lounge and Club 73. Prior to 2016, the space was occupied by The Gym, a no-frills dive bar.

Read the full article

Mochidon Plans First Milwaukee Location

Mochidon, a Las Vegas-based dessert shop, is planning its first Milwaukee location at downtown’s Paper Table, 733-737 N. Milwaukee St. The business, known particularly for its mochi doughnut flavors, sells a variety of mochi-inspired treats including cookies, waffles and malasadas (a Hawaiian yeast doughnut flavored with lemon zest and rolled in granulated sugar). Existing Mochidon locations also offer boba milk teas, iced coffee, crepe cakes and mochi-wrapped ice cream. Unlike traditional doughnuts, which are made with enriched dough and rely on yeast to rise, mochi doughnuts use a combination of glutinous rice flour, tapioca starch and baking powder, resulting in a light, chewy pastry with a crispy exterior. They originated in Japan.

Read the full article