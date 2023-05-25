The Brady Beach Is Back

All sun, no sand at street-spanning patio, returning this weekend for its fourth season.

If you like piña coladas, but not getting caught in the rain, Brady Beach may be your perfect drinking destination this summer.

The street patio, complete with umbrella-covered tables and a smattering of miniature potted palm trees, occupies a section of N. Warren Avenue between Nomad World Pub and Club Brady, just south of E. Brady Street.

The beach-inspired patio boasts the same warming sun rays as nearby Bradford Beach, with the added benefit of two nearby taverns to duck into, should the weather take a turn for the worst.

Now entering its fourth season, Brady Beach will welcome its first guests of 2023 on Friday, May 26, with an official kickoff event to follow on Sunday, May 28.

Sunday’s event will run from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., featuring food and drink specials, tequila tasting and street tacos, as well as entertainment by DJ Buttersauce.

“We are excited to be able to bring back our transformational use of public space to create a vacation destination vibe with plenty of street seating in a peaceful, leafy setting,” said Mike Eitel, owner of Nomad World Pub, in a statement.

The patio, featuring brightly-colored decor and a dozen tables with four chairs each, extends beyond Nomad’s already expansive outdoor area and across the street, where it connects with Club Brady’s sidewalk space.

It also serves a dual purpose, aiding traffic-calming along bustling Brady Street, while also providing a unique amenity to visitors in the area.

The Lower East Side commercial corridor, in addition to its vibrant nightlife, acts as a major thoroughfare between the city’s East Side neighborhoods and Downtown. Heavy traffic and reckless driving has led to safety concerns for drivers, bicyclist and pedestrians in the area.

“The impact on this neighborhood is amazing as it immediately increases public safety by calming traffic and allows for a relaxing outdoor space right smack in the middle of the hustle and bustle,” Eitel added. “We are thankful for the great support from our alderman (Jonathan Brostoff), the mayor and the City of Milwaukee along with incredibly positive feedback from neighbors, businesses, and the Brady Street BID.”

Starting this Friday, Brady Beach will open at 3 p.m. daily, and will continue to operate through early autumn.