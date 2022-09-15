Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

What would Brady Street look like without cars? It’s a question city officials will explore following a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month.

“On Wednesday evening the Brady [Business Improvement District] Board of Directors voted to move forward with a study to look at options for pedestrianizing Brady Street, with support from Mayor Johnson, the City of Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works, and Representative Jonathan Brostoff,” said BID director Rachel Taylor in a statement issued Thursday afternoon.

Johnson declared reckless driving a public safety crisis as his first act as mayor. Brostoff is the alderman-in-waiting, as the only candidate on the ballot in November. He currently represents the area in the Wisconsin State Assembly and lived for several years just two blocks from the street.

The commercial corridor, one of the city’s most vibrant, is a key transportation corridor on the Lower East Side. Owing to the bending street grid, narrow parallel streets and a handful of one-way streets, Brady Street plays an outsized role in moving people across the neighborhood.

It’s also one of the city’s busiest nightlife areas. Most days and nights, even in the winter, crowds can be spotted on the tiny pavement areas outside a number of the bars. The street has recently been beset by three shootings, including one where four people were shot. In response to large crowds in the Water Street bar district in Downtown, city officials have begun closing a handful of blocks to motor vehicle traffic during the peak weekend, evening bar hours.

Pedestrianization plans for Brady Street will need to take into account the Milwaukee County Transit System GreenLine route that runs from the street’s western edge near N. Van Buren St. east to N. Cambridge Ave. Some existing pedestrian malls, such as State Street in Madison, are closed to private motor vehicles, but allow buses, taxis, government vehicles and delivery trucks. The Water Street temporary closures currently require the GreenLine and two other routes to detour, but that is more easily accomplished given the more consistent street grid Downtown.

“The Brady St. BID has invested time and dollars in public safety, from cameras posted along the district to increased security for events and frequent requests for additional police presence during the time when our popular entertainment district is at its busiest. The events of this week are cause for us to make a plea for a stronger partnership with the City of Milwaukee. The BID board believes it’s time to take a look at our unique neighborhood that happens to be one of the most popular entertainment districts, but set in a challenging, narrow street,” said Taylor. “The BID will work closely with DPW, Mayor Johnson, and Representative Brostoff to ensure this study reviews all aspects of traffic impact and provides a variety of options. No plan will be approved without significant input from residents and businesses.”

This isn’t the first time a high-profile incident triggered changes to the street. Mary Glorioso died after being hit by a car while crossing the street in 2004. As a result a number of curb bump-outs, sidewalk extensions intended to increase pedestrian visibility and decrease crossing distances, were installed.