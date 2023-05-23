The Roundhouse Kicks Off Second Season

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The seasonal beer garden and restaurant at McKinley Marina will return to service later this week. Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina invites guests on Thursday, May 25 for its grand reopening, marking the occasion with live music, new menu items and the first 100 beers on the house — or rather, the Roundhouse.

Located along the shoreline adjacent to the Milwaukee Yacht Club, 1750 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr., the business is entering its second season under the ownership of The Bartolotta Restaurants.

The group took over operations of the waterfront concession stand in 2022, aiming to rehabilitate what was formerly known as Pitch’s Express into a useful amenity for park-goers, boat-owners and others in the Lake Park area.

“We are thrilled that Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina has quickly become a staple of summer days on Lake Michigan, a place where families can play outdoor games and friends can enjoy a cold drink near the water while taking in the incredible views of the lake and marina,” said Paul Bartolotta, owner and co-founder of The Bartolotta Restaurants. “We are proud to be a partner of Milwaukee County Parks and provide this amenity to the community while supporting small, local businesses through our menu items.”

BRG Lotta Burger, an arm of Bartolotta and the operator for Roundhouse, offers a menu stacked with locally-sourced goods including Milwaukee Pretzel Company‘s giant soft pretzel served with roundhouse sauce, Merkts cheese spread and beer-spiked mustard; fresh, squeaky cheese curds from Clock Shadow Creamery and sandwiches topped with meats from Johnsonville and Boar’s Head.

Like last year, Roundhouse will offer a selection of craft and premium beers, as well as boozy and non-alcoholic slushies. Guests can also look forward to several new menu items, including lobster rolls (Friday through Sunday only), Boar’s Head hot dogs and Johnsonville cheddarwurst and bratwurst.

This season will also bring weekly live music performances on Sunday nights, additional lawn games and a bring-your-own-glass beer discount that will help reduce plastic waste.

The grand opening celebration will take place Thursday, May 25 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Regular hours for Roundhouse will be Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., though the group is looking to expand operations as the season progresses, a news release noted.

