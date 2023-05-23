Burger Restaurant Coming to Park Place

The Mirage would replace shuttered Point Burger Bar on far northwest side.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Punit Jaiswal is giving burgers another shot.

The long-time Subway franchisee and former operator of Mooyah at Brookfield Square is planning a new restaurant, The Mirage, to replace Point Burger Bar on the far Northwest Side.

The new bar and restaurant, to be located at 10950 W. Good Hope Rd., would serve American appetizers, entrees and desserts, as well as fusion dishes.

Jaiswal brings nearly two decades of experience to the new venture, having previously owned and operated 10 Subway restaurants throughout the area — two of which he maintains today.

In 2015, he opened the first metro Milwaukee location for Mooyah, a quick-service hamburger restaurant, in Brookfield. But less than two years later, Jaiswal pulled the plug on the business, as well as plans for future expansion in the area. He filed for bankruptcy shortly after — in 2017 — declaring $2.1 million in debts.

The new restaurant would mark a fresh start for Jaiswal. July 15 is the proposed opening date for The Mirage, according to a license application.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The restaurant’s straightforward menu includes handhelds like the bacon burger, cheesesteak burger and hamburdog burger, as well as a vegetarian option. Pizza options include artichoke, chicken tikka and the “all meat” Mirage pizza.

A list of shareable appetizers includes french fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks and chicken wings. For dessert, the restaurant offers cookie skillets with vanilla ice cream and strawberry shortcake.

The Mirage would also serve alcohol, with 60% of revenue expected to come from drink sales, with the remaining 40% coming from food sales.

Jaiswal has submitted a public entertainment license application, with plans to feature live musical performances, DJs and dancing, as well as karaoke, jukebox and five amusement machines.

The extensive, 7,730-square-foot restaurant space includes indoor dining and bar areas, as well as outdoor patio space and a large, 111-space parking lot.

Brian Ward, agent for Shongololo LLC, is the building owner, as well as the owner of Point Burger Bar, which closed during the summer of 2022. Ward purchased the 2001 building in 2015 and completed a renovation in 2016.

The structure was listed for sale earlier this year, and was priced at $990,000; however, a license application indicates that Jaiswal will be renting the space for The Mirage. He is to pay $10,000 monthly, and is guaranteed occupancy for 20 years.

Ward continues to operate Point Burger locations in Pewaukee and New Berlin and Ward’s House of Prime in downtown Milwaukee.

Jaiswal did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.