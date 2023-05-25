Brewery Tours Return to Miller Valley

After a three-year hiatus, Thursday and Friday tours are back at the brewery.

After putting its brewery tours on ice at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miller Brewing Company revived the experience earlier this year, welcoming guests back for a behind-the-scenes look at the historic complex, paired with samplings of its thoroughly-chilled brews.

The approximately 45-minute walking tour covers 165 years of brewing history, from founder Frederick Miller‘s arrival in Milwaukee to today’s modern production lines.

Groups assemble prior to departure at the brewery’s visitor center, 4251 W. State St.

After starting off the tour with a beer, guests are guided through the brewery’s hidden, underground caves and historic, Bavarian-style Miller Inn. The tour then makes its way through the brew house and packaging and distribution centers — with samples distributed along the way.

The route includes considerable walking both indoors and out, as well as several flights of stairs.

Tours cost $10 per person aged 21 and over, and include four beers plus a souvenir glass. There is also a $5 option, which includes two beers and no souvenir glass. The latter option can be split between two people.

Guests aged 21 and under receive free admission, but will not be served beer samples. Water and soft drinks are available upon request.

Tours typically run every 30 minutes on Thursdays and Fridays starting at 10:30 a.m. with last tour departing at 3 p.m. Hours tend to fluctuate weekly, but are regularly updated on the Miller Brewery Tour Facebook page.

Before or after a tour, guests are invited to make a stop at the brewery gift shop to stock up on Miller-branded t-shirts, hats, coolers, aprons and more.

For more information regarding disability accommodations, private tour reservations and more, visit Miller Brewery online.

Founded in 1855, Miller has been in operation for well over 150 years. The company changed hands several times in the late 1900s and early 2000s, before Molson Coors took full ownership in 2016. The parent company continues to produce Miller’s popular High Life, Genuine Draft, Lite and other brews locally in Milwaukee.