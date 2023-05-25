Sprecher Releasing Door County Cherry Soda

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Although Sprecher Brewing Co. is usually associated with the likes of root beer and cream soda, the craft brewery churns out a diverse array of products including grape and orange sodas, ginger ale and several varieties of cola.

Next up, the company plans to release a limited-edition Door County Cherry Soda, made with tart, Montmorency cherries sourced from Cherry De-Lite, a Door County grower.

“We are excited to be collaborating with Cherry De-Lite Door County cherries, another legacy Wisconsin company, for this special summer offering that we know our craft soda fans will thoroughly enjoy!” said Gary Goldstein, chief sales officer for Sprecher, in a statement. “We are anticipating the one-time production of this limited amount of Door County Cherry summer seasonal soda will sell out quickly.”

The new soda is expected to hit shelves on June 5, and will be available in 16-ounce cans at select retail outlets including Metro Market, Pick ‘N Save, Marianos, Metcalfe’s Market, Sendik’s, Festival Foods, Piggly Wiggly, Trigs, Woodman’s Markets and others throughout Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

Sprecher, which previously operated a taproom in Walker’s Point, has been in operation since 1985. The brewery employs a unique brewing process that involves fire-brewing the honey-sweetened soda in large kettles.

“We’re taking Cherry De-Lite’s high-quality cherry juice and masterfully blending it with raw, Wisconsin honey in our gas-fired brew kettles. The result is a soda filled with love, flavor, and a creamy mouthfeel,” said Sharad Chadha, CEO and president of Sprecher, in a statement. “Sprecher is committed to partnering with local companies to produce innovative and fun new product offerings.”

More than 20 varieties of craft soda — including its award-winning root beer — and 12 craft beers, are produced at Sprecher’s Glendale brewery, 701 W. Glendale Ave. Sprecher’s locally-brewed craft sodas are available in more than 40 states and at SprecherBrewery.com.

The Glendale production facility offers family-friendly tours, featuring four beer samples for those 21 and older, plus unlimited soda samples for attendees of all ages. The 45-minute tours are available to book online and cost $12 per adult and $5 per child. Children under 5 years old receive free entry.