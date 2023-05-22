New Tavern Planned for South Side

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new cafe and tavern is slated to replace Jazz’s Club 2020 in the southside neighborhood of Morgandale, according to a recently-filed liquor license application.

Jose Lechuga plans to open Machuggy’s at 3173 S. 13th St., offering coffee drinks, cocktails and shakes, as well as snacks such as sliced fruit, shaved ice and hot dogs.

The 750-square-foot tavern space would also include a dance floor and a separate game room containing a jukebox and three amusement machines.

Lechuga has owned the building since 2016, when he purchased it for $85,000, according to city records. Throughout the past years, he has leased the space to various businesses including, Sur Bar & Lounge and Club 73. Prior to 2016, the space was occupied by The Gym, a no-frills dive bar.

The address was previously home to Club 2020, which opened about halfway through its namesake year. After operating for just under a year, the bar was taken over by Yazmin Fernandez Otero, who left her mark by changing its title to Jazz’s Club 2020.

But the former business, much like the bygone year, will soon fade into memory. Lechuga will once again take on an ownership role at the upcoming bar, which is slated to open as soon as possible, he stated in the license application.

Machuggy’s would offer an eclectic menu of beverages and casual fare including Mexican coffee, hot chocolate, beer, mixed drinks, Jarritos and an assortment of shake flavors. A food menu includes raspados (shaved ice), hot dogs and fruta picada, a blend of fresh-cut fruits seasoned with citrus juice, chile and salt.

Lechuga estimates that Machuggy’s would generate 50% of its revenue from food sales, 40% from alcohol sales and the remaining 10% from entertainment fees.

A floor plan for the business includes two bars; one is located between two seating areas and the other is adjacent to the dance floor. In addition to its ample bar and table seating, Machuggy’s would feature standing space for mingling, as well as a back room designated for amusement machines.

A liquor license for Machuggy’s is pending before the Common Council.

Lechuga did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.