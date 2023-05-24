All located in the city, offering fresh foods, entertainment and community this summer.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

From the first June strawberries to the final fall harvest, farmers markets are a key source for the freshest and most flavorful local produce — not to mention the added perks of fresh air and community connection.

Milwaukee’s markets are typically held over the weekend, though the city offers a handful of recurring weekday events. Whether your ideal experience includes fresh herbs and iced coffee, shaved ice and bratwurst, or anything in between, the following list is sure to include an option to fit your needs.

Cathedral Square Market

This downtown market is held Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St. The market, which has operated for more than 25 seasons, features food, art and product vendors including BB Cakes, Discourse Coffee and Chillwaukee.

Early risers are invited to participate in a free yoga class, held weekly at 9 a.m. and hosted by Wisconsin Athletic Club.

The market also features live music from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cathedral Square Market will begin its 2023 season on June 4.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Fondy Farmers Market

Now entering its 106th season, the long-standing Fondy Farmers Market features more than 40 farmers, food producers and small business entrepreneurs each week.

The northside market is held each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2200 W. Fond du Lac Ave. The market’s permanent setup, which includes build-in tables and walkways under a metal canopy, makes it an ideal choice for inclement weather days. The paved surface is also stroller and wheelchair-friendly.

Fondy market accepts payment via FoodShare (Quest Card and P-EBT) — the first farmers market in Wisconsin to do so. Those wishing to use FoodShare benefits should visit the information booth for assistance.

Early season for the Fondy Farmers Market has already begun, and will continue through July 1. Beginning July 8, the market will be held three times per week: Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jackson Park Farmers Market

The South Side’s Jackson Park Farmers Market will return for its eighth season on Thursday, June 15. The market, which occurs Thursday evenings from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., will run through Sept. 28.

Held at Jackson Park, 3500 W. Forest Home Ave., the market offers fresh produce, flowers, local honey, popcorn, coffee and prepared foods.

The volunteer-run event is sponsored by Jackson Park Community Association and Milwaukee County Parks. The market also accepts a range of benefits including EBT/SNAP, Market Match, WIC and the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program.

Milwaukee Night Market

The popular Milwaukee Night Market will return for four installments this summer, closing down Wisconsin Avenue for an open-air evening showcasing local food vendors, performers and artists.

This year’s markets will take place on June 14, July 19, August 16 and September 13 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on W. Wisconsin Ave. between 2nd Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue.

More than 100 vendors are already lined up for each of the 2023 dates.

Milwaukee Night Market typically attracts a fleet of food trucks, which park on the western edge of the gathering. The remaining length of the market is lined with pop-up tents and tables laden with baked goods, jewelry, clothing and more.

Riverwest Gardeners Market

Located in the heart of the neighborhood, the Riverwest Gardeners Market attracts a plethora of vendors offering seasonal fruits and vegetables, local honey, eggs, homemade pickles and other goods.

Beginning June 4, the market will take place Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the 2700 block of N. Pierce Street. The season will continue for 21 weeks until Oct. 29. There will be no market on July 2.

The Riverwest market accepts SNAP/EBT, noting online that its mission is “to make fresh, naturally-grown, local food accessible for all.”

A list of 2023 vendors has not yet been posted, but will soon be available online.

South Shore Farmers Market

The South Shore Farmers Market is set to begin its 2023 season on Saturday, June 17.

In addition to its wide range of vendors and performers, the market, situated in Bay View‘s South Shore Park, 2900 S. Shore Dr., boasts stunning views of Lake Michigan and the Milwaukee skyline.

Returning favorites at this year’s market will include Lopez Bakery, Anodyne Coffee, Sabrosa Cafe & Gallery and nearly 50 others.

Now entering its 25th year, the market will host an anniversary celebration on July 29, featuring cake, music and a Community Day Fair to showcase the efforts of neighborhood nonprofits.

Starting in mid-June, the dog-friendly market will take place each Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon through Oct. 28.

Many vendors continue to accept cash only, but the market caters to debit and credit card users at its, token exchange booth, where patrons can purchase $1 tokens to be used in place of cash. The exchange service also provides tokens for FoodShare recipients.

Westown Market

The Westown Day Market, formerly known as Westown Farmers Market, will return to downtown Milwaukee next month to kick off the 2023 season.

With eight total dates scheduled, the market is set to run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday June 8 and 22, July 13 and 27, Aug. 10 and 24 and Sept. 7 and 21 at Zeidler Union Square, 301 W. Michigan St.

The mid-day market targets downtown office workers with lunch options, specialty vendors and music.

Read our earlier coverage