Westown Market Kicks Off June 8 at Zeidler Union Square

The Westown Farmers Market will return this season as Westown Day Market. Despite a slight name change, the biweekly event is expected to feature a familiar lineup of lunch options, specialty vendors and entertainment, including acoustic performances from local musicians.

With eight total dates scheduled, the market, presented by the We Energies Foundation, is set to run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday June 8 and 22, July 13 and 27, Aug. 10 and 24 and Sept. 7 and 21 at Zeidler Union Square, 301 W. Michigan St.

“We are pleased to once again sponsor this event that connects local businesses with hundreds of people each week it is open,” said Beth Straka, president of the We Energies Foundation. “The fresh food and festive atmosphere are part of what makes Milwaukee’s summer like no other place in the world.”

Unlike traditional markets, which are typically scheduled for Saturday and Sunday mornings, the Westown Day Market’s timing and proximity to Downtown make it an ideal destination for office workers seeking a midday lunch break.

“As Westown’s daytime population continues to grow, we felt it was the perfect time to bring back this beloved event,” said Stacie Callies, “Now that more employees have returned to their offices full-time and new corporate headquarters are attracting hundreds of new employees to the neighborhood, the opportunity to bring back a retooled version of this Westown lunch time tradition seemed fitting. Downtown employees, residents and visitors can once again take advantage of the summer weather and enjoy their lunch break outdoors while supporting local businesses.”

Prior to 2019, the Westown Farmers’ Market held the title as Downtown’s oldest open-air market. The 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19. The market remained on hiatus for the following two years, due to low population in the downtown offices.

Westown Association is seeking to fill a number of vendor positions for the day market. Interested parties can apply online before the April 28 deadline. The vendor and entertainment lineup will be announced in mid-May.