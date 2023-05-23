Another Aladdin’s Location Will Close

On the heels of Aladdin's All Aboard Cafe closing, owner announces plan to shut down downtown restaurant.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Azmi Alaeddin entered 2023 as owner and operator of three restaurants. By the end of the year, just one will remain.

The long-time Milwaukee chef and entrepreneur recently announced the closure of Aladdin’s All Aboard Cafe, which was located at Milwaukee Intermodal Station. In the wake of last week’s announcement, Alaeddin notified customers via social media that the downtown Aladdin’s City Cafe is also slated to close.

The counter-service restaurant, which operates in the basement of Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building, 841 N. Broadway., is largely patronized by city workers. The cafeteria space is connected to Milwaukee City Hall via a tunnel, and is easily accessible from both buildings.

Aladdin’s City Cafe will continue to operate for another six months, according to Alaeddin, who said the business did not renew its lease in the space. His statement was confirmed earlier this week, when the City of Milwaukee put the space out for bid, seeking a new vendor to operate in the cafeteria.

The incoming vendor will be expected to provide a variety of breakfast, lunch, snack and quick-service items, operating every Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m., with the exception of holidays.

The contract also notes that the city will give preference to vendors that are small, local businesses, as well as those that implement sustainability measures.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The deadline for submissions is June 20.

Even as its locations dwindle, fans of the Aladdin’s notable chicken shawarma, hummus and other dishes will still be able to get their fix at Aladdin Taste of the East/Pitaworks.

Alaeddin confirmed that he has no intention of closing the Milwaukee Public Market stall, which offers a wide variety of Mediterranean cuisine — including sweets, smoothies, falafel and several flavors of hummus.

A few blocks north, at the Zeidler building, Aladdin’s City Cafe will continue usual operations for now; a closing date has not yet been announced.

The restaurant offers a straightforward menu of breakfast and lunch items, as well as Colectivo coffee and a grab-and-go cooler.

Breakfast offerings include breakfast sandwiches (egg, turkey bacon and egg, veggie and egg), croissants, bagels (with butter, cream cheese or hummus) and oatmeal.

For lunch, the cafe serves hamburgers, hot dogs, soup, grilled cheese and an assortment of grilled focaccia paninis. Middle Eastern options, listed as Aladdin’s Specialties, include a pita grilled chicken sandwich, chicken shawarma sandwich, falafel and hummus wrap and spinach and feta pie.

Aladdin’s City Cafe is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Read Urban Milwaukee’s earlier coverage of Aladdin’s City Cafe to learn more.

Photos