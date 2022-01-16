The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. New Polish Grocery Market For South Side
Immigrant-run grocery store opening at Howell and Howard in Tippecanoe neighborhood.
Jan 10th, 2022 by Angeline Terry
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Selling 1880s King Drive Building
Classic Cream City brick building designed by prominent Milwaukee architect in very rough shape.
Jan 10th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Plats and Parcels: Johnson Controls’ Departure Impacts Third Ward
The story goes all the way back to 1993. Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news
Jan 9th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Op Ed: Expanded I-94 Will Damage Pigsville
A thriving, integrated neighborhood will be hurt by expansion plan.
Jan 10th, 2022 by Leland Pan
5. Data Wonk: How Republicans Are Killing Their Supporters
Right-wing anti-vaxxers help cause more deaths of Republicans nationally and in Wisconsin.
Dec 8th, 2021 by Bruce Thompson
6. City Hall: Half of Mayoral Candidates Bounced From Ballot
City Attorney Tearman Spencer leads list of those that failed to submit signatures.
Jan 11th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Milwaukee Giving Away Free N95/KN95 Masks
More than 1% of all Milwaukee residents tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
Jan 7th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Now Serving: New Vegan Restaurant for Brady Street
Plus: Natural wine shop for Downtown, a South-Side smoothie shop and new place for Latin Asian fare.
Jan 10th, 2022 by Michael Holloway
9. Sen. Bernier, Who Blasted GOP Election Probe, Won’t Seek Reelection
Republican chair of Senate elections committee says pushback to her criticisms not a factor.
Jan 8th, 2022 by Laurel White
10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Deal Would Fix Leaning Stone Creek Wall
New tenant could replace Stone Creek Coffee at busy Bay View intersection.
Jan 11th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. In Ron Johnson’s Backyard, Sarah Godlewski Exposes His Failure to Help Wisconsinites on Kitchen Table Issues
Godlewski: Commonsense Candidate Needed To Win Winnebago, Statewide
Jan 13th, 2022 by Sarah Godlewski
2. Suspect Charged with Felony Murder in Burger King Shooting
On Thursday, January 13, 2022, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office issued criminal charges against Antoine Zebadiah Edwards in connection to an armed robbery resulting in a homicide that occurred on January 2, 2022
Jan 14th, 2022 by Milwaukee Police Department
5. Mount Pleasant Agrees to Settlement in Foxconn Lawsuit
“They stole the land and knew they would lose in court.”
Jan 11th, 2022 by A Better Mt. Pleasant
6. Milwaukee PBS Hires Chief Development Officer
Jan 6th, 2022 by Milwaukee PBS
8. Ron Johnson’s Definition of a “Good Job”
Jan 12th, 2022 by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes
10. Journalist Isiah Holmes Earns Environmental Hero of the Year Award
Jan 7th, 2022 by Sierra Club
