The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Jan 16th, 2022 07:00 am

New Polish Grocery Market For South Side

1. New Polish Grocery Market For South Side

Immigrant-run grocery store opening at Howell and Howard in Tippecanoe neighborhood.

Jan 10th, 2022 by Angeline Terry

Eyes on Milwaukee: City Selling 1880s King Drive Building

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Selling 1880s King Drive Building

Classic Cream City brick building designed by prominent Milwaukee architect in very rough shape.

Jan 10th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: Johnson Controls’ Departure Impacts Third Ward

3. Plats and Parcels: Johnson Controls’ Departure Impacts Third Ward

The story goes all the way back to 1993. Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news

Jan 9th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Op Ed: Expanded I-94 Will Damage Pigsville

4. Op Ed: Expanded I-94 Will Damage Pigsville

A thriving, integrated neighborhood will be hurt by expansion plan.

Jan 10th, 2022 by Leland Pan

Data Wonk: How Republicans Are Killing Their Supporters

5. Data Wonk: How Republicans Are Killing Their Supporters

Right-wing anti-vaxxers help cause more deaths of Republicans nationally and in Wisconsin.

Dec 8th, 2021 by Bruce Thompson

City Hall: Half of Mayoral Candidates Bounced From Ballot

6. City Hall: Half of Mayoral Candidates Bounced From Ballot

City Attorney Tearman Spencer leads list of those that failed to submit signatures.

Jan 11th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Milwaukee Giving Away Free N95/KN95 Masks

7. Milwaukee Giving Away Free N95/KN95 Masks

More than 1% of all Milwaukee residents tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Jan 7th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Now Serving: New Vegan Restaurant for Brady Street

8. Now Serving: New Vegan Restaurant for Brady Street

Plus: Natural wine shop for Downtown, a South-Side smoothie shop and new place for Latin Asian fare.

Jan 10th, 2022 by Michael Holloway

Sen. Bernier, Who Blasted GOP Election Probe, Won’t Seek Reelection

9. Sen. Bernier, Who Blasted GOP Election Probe, Won’t Seek Reelection

Republican chair of Senate elections committee says pushback to her criticisms not a factor.

Jan 8th, 2022 by Laurel White

Eyes on Milwaukee: Deal Would Fix Leaning Stone Creek Wall

10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Deal Would Fix Leaning Stone Creek Wall

New tenant could replace Stone Creek Coffee at busy Bay View intersection.

Jan 11th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

In Ron Johnson’s Backyard, Sarah Godlewski Exposes His Failure to Help Wisconsinites on Kitchen Table Issues

1. In Ron Johnson’s Backyard, Sarah Godlewski Exposes His Failure to Help Wisconsinites on Kitchen Table Issues

Godlewski: Commonsense Candidate Needed To Win Winnebago, Statewide

Jan 13th, 2022 by Sarah Godlewski

Suspect Charged with Felony Murder in Burger King Shooting

2. Suspect Charged with Felony Murder in Burger King Shooting

On Thursday, January 13, 2022, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office issued criminal charges against Antoine Zebadiah Edwards in connection to an armed robbery resulting in a homicide that occurred on January 2, 2022

Jan 14th, 2022 by Milwaukee Police Department

Because of Gov. Evers, Wisconsinites Begin New Year With More Money in Their Pockets

3. Because of Gov. Evers, Wisconsinites Begin New Year With More Money in Their Pockets

 

Jan 12th, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Announces the Sudden Death of Susan Loris, Executive Vice President of Institutional Advancement

4. The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Announces the Sudden Death of Susan Loris, Executive Vice President of Institutional Advancement

 

Jan 9th, 2022 by Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Mount Pleasant Agrees to Settlement in Foxconn Lawsuit

5. Mount Pleasant Agrees to Settlement in Foxconn Lawsuit

“They stole the land and knew they would lose in court.”

Jan 11th, 2022 by A Better Mt. Pleasant

Milwaukee PBS Hires Chief Development Officer

6. Milwaukee PBS Hires Chief Development Officer

 

Jan 6th, 2022 by Milwaukee PBS

Gov. Evers and DHS Announce Rate Increase to Help Support Healthcare Workforce in the Midst of COVID-19 Case Surge

7. Gov. Evers and DHS Announce Rate Increase to Help Support Healthcare Workforce in the Midst of COVID-19 Case Surge

 

Jan 11th, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers

Ron Johnson’s Definition of a “Good Job”

8. Ron Johnson’s Definition of a “Good Job”

 

Jan 12th, 2022 by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes

Sen. Carpenter Requests Legislative Audit of Michael Gableman’s Commission

9. Sen. Carpenter Requests Legislative Audit of Michael Gableman’s Commission

 

Jan 10th, 2022 by State Sen. Tim Carpenter

Journalist Isiah Holmes Earns Environmental Hero of the Year Award

10. Journalist Isiah Holmes Earns Environmental Hero of the Year Award

 

Jan 7th, 2022 by Sierra Club

