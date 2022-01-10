New Polish Grocery Market For South Side

Immigrant-run grocery store opening at Howell and Howard in Tippecanoe neighborhood.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new, Polish grocery store is planned for Milwaukee’s South Side.

Husband-and-wife team Adam and Wioletta Bartoszek plan to open Wioletta’s Polish Market at 3955 S. Howell Ave. in the city’s Tippecanoe neighborhood.

The store will be operated by Wioletta, who previously ran a few grocery stores in Poland. Adam told Urban Milwaukee in an interview that there’s “always a need” for markets like this one.

Beyond groceries, Adam said the pair plans to distinguish their store by selling items of Polish décor.

Adam and Wioletta plan to open Wioletta’s Polish Market on March 1. Once open, the market would be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The building used to hold Tippecanoe True Value Hardware, but the store closed more than five years ago. The grocery store will occupy the approximately 2,800-square-foot retail space.

A three-bedroom apartment is included on a partial second floor. The property is owned by David Sterling.

The new store, sited just south of W. Howard Ave., will be located between Copper Kitchen Restaurant and Formula Home Improvements office.