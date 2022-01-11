Half of Mayoral Candidates Bounced From Ballot
City Attorney Tearman Spencer leads list of those that failed to submit signatures.
Voters will find a shorter ballot than expected when they cast their vote for Milwaukee’s next mayor on Feb. 15. Six of the 12 candidates who filed to run failed to submit the necessary number of signatures to appear on the ballot.
Candidates had until 5 p.m. on Tuesday to submit at least 1,500 valid signatures from city residents. A “cursory review” by the Milwaukee Election Commission staff just after the deadline shows that Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson (2,344 signatures), Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic (2,722), former alderman Robert Donovan (2,038), entrepreneur Michael Sampson (1,793), Sheriff Earnell Lucas (3,000) and State Senator Lena Taylor (2,247) submitted the necessary signatures. The signature totals for each candidate are estimated and subject to further review from the election commission. Donovan, Johnson and Dimitrijevic have already had their submissions certified to have met the minimum threshold.
Two candidates submitted signatures, but have already been ruled out. Ieshuh Griffin submitted 1,594 signatures, but only 1,424 were deemed valid by the commission staff. Sheila Conley-Patterson submitted less than 1,500 signatures and, as a result, her signatures were not reviewed.
The Milwaukee Election Commission board will meet Jan. 17. At that meeting, candidates may challenge the signatures of other candidates or make their own case to be placed on the ballot. A ballot draw will also take place to determine the order of candidate names on the ballot.
The top two vote-getters in the Feb. 15 primary will advance to the general election on April 5. The race is non-partisan and for the remainder of Tom Barrett‘s term through April 2024.
