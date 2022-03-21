Donovan Plans Car Theft “Strike Force”

Plan relies on private support of as much as $1.5 million to install high-tech solution in vulnerable autos.

Mayoral candidate Robert Donovan has a multi-pronged plan to combat what he says is a worst-in-the-nation vehicle theft epidemic.

“Quite frankly, I cannot believe how much our city has deteriorated in just the last two years,” said Donovan at a press conference Monday afternoon outside the Milwaukee Police Department‘s District Six station. “We have more stolen vehicles than Chicago and they are five times our size.”

The city set a record of motor vehicle thefts in 2021, driven by a confluence of factors including a vulnerability to theft discovered in certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles, the wide distribution of how-to information on stealing these vehicles and the glamorization of driving recklessly on social media. Most of those arrested to date have been minors.

Donovan said his plan involves prevention, apprehension, prosecution and education.

“As mayor, I would create a strikeforce that takes this issue seriously,” said the former alderman. It would be made up of a mix of current and retired officers, as well as officers from surrounding communities. He said financing the effort would not be an issue and suggested the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funding is one option. The task force would expedite investigations, particularly in situations where an individual knows where their vehicle went, but the police don’t have the resources to immediately respond.

He would also seek to establish a $7,000-per-instance restitution penalty for those caught stealing vehicles in addition to existing penalties. “I would insist our district attorneys and our judges hold criminals appropriately accountable, juveniles and adults alike,” said Donovan. “I would insist they be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

He also proposed a public relations strategy involving local celebrities, including athletes, branding vehicle theft as unacceptable.

“We have an obligation to address this problem,” said Donovan.

A High Tech Solution?

Accompanying Donovan’s strike force plan is a new, Milwaukee-made product that would be installed in every vulnerable vehicle at no charge.

“We live in a technologically advanced world. There are wonders that exist within our community that we as a society need to capitalize on to address this out-of-control, stolen vehicle problem,” said the former alderman.

Milwaukee-based entrepreneur Jon Goldoff developed a Bluetooth-connected killswitch, known as a NoGo, that can be installed in vehicles.

A smartphone application turns the device on or off. Trying to start a vehicle with the device in the off position makes it appear the vehicle is broken as the engine will turn over, but not start.

“We can put this in any vehicle,” said Goldoff. He designed the tool, which requires an Android smartphone, after his own vehicle was stolen. “The NoGo is basically a second key that is your phone.” The cost for equipment and installation in an auto is $150.

The Milwaukee Police Department, in a 2021 Common Council briefing, said it wasn’t sure how many vulnerable Kia and Hyundai vehicles were on the road, but it could be more than 10,000. At $150 each, that would cost $1.5 million.

“The private sector would help for this to offset the cost to our citizens,” said Donovan. He said in three phone calls he had raised $20,000 in pledges and would have no problem getting more if elected mayor.

Goldoff, head of Jon E. Tech, said it wouldn’t prevent someone from breaking into your vehicle, but it would save the annoyance of not knowing where your car went and the damage that can come during joyriding. Widely deployed, the NoGo could discourage the break-ins altogether, he said, noting it has been installed in approximately 30 vehicles to date.

Is Goldoff endorsing Donovan for mayor? When asked Goldoff said he was a private business owner trying to solve a problem.

Individuals with an affected Kia or Hyundai can pick up a free steering wheel lock today from any MPD station. The car manufacturers are paying for the locks, to prevent thefts, but images have circulated online of vehicles still being stolen with wheel locks.

Donovan’s opponent, Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson, unveiled a reckless driving plan in December and a public safety plan in January.

