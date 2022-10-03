Council Members Blast $500 Fix To Hyundai Theft Problem
Manufacturer selling kit to fix problem that has given rise to "Kia Boyz" phenenom.
Hyundai is now offering a third-party solution to a vulnerability that has resulted in thousands of its vehicles being stolen. But the fact that the cost of the fix could be more than $500 isn’t sitting well with at least two members of the Milwaukee Common Council.
“We find it insulting and punitive to ask Hyundai owners to pay for a security kit that should not be needed in the first place,” said Milele A. Coggs and Khalif Rainey in a joint statement issued Monday. “Hyundai and Kia both should be providing kits and installing them free of charge, just as other normal vehicle ‘recalls’ are handled by other automakers. Additionally, this work should be expedited as quickly as possible to help remedy the threat of theft that already exists and which is being exacerbated by videos on social media.”
Both Kia and Hyundai have been provided free steering wheel locks to the Milwaukee Police Department. Those committing the thefts locally are known as “Kia Boyz.” The name is not a reference to a specific gang, but a social media brand for a type of theft often committed by teenagers. The stolen vehicles are often used for reckless joy riding. More than half of the thieves caught in Milwaukee were children according to an MPD report.
But Hyundai is now offering a kit to address the issue and a company spokesperson said the automaker is also exploring a software-based fix.
Hyundai started selling the kits through its dealerships this month for $170, but the kit also requires approximately two and a half hours of installation time. A conservative labor cost of $100 per hour would make the solution cost $420 before tax.
A cheaper option exists locally. Entrepreneur Jon Goldoff offers a $150 phone-based solution that functions as a Bluetooth kill switch. It works in vehicles of any type, including Kia and Hyundai vehicles.
Similar to the official Hyundai offering, Goldoff’s solution won’t stop your car from being broken into, but it will prevent it from being stolen.
Vehicles vulnerable to theft are those without an immobilizer in a chipped key (an immobilizer is found in push-button ignition setups common in new vehicles). The vulnerability is present in many Kias made between 2011 and 2021 and Hyundais between 2015 and 2021.
The steering wheels have not been a panacea to date, with images circulating of busted locks found itself stolen vehicles. Similarly, owners of vehicles with immobilizer keys or stick shifts have seen their vehicles broken into, but not driven away.
A class action lawsuit against the manufacturers is still pending in Milwaukee County Circuit Court, one of what is now more than a dozen suits across the country.
One thought on “Council Members Blast $500 Fix To Hyundai Theft Problem”
Class action lawsuits are lengthy and cumbersome. In the end, the members of the class usually end up with pennies on the dollar. Ask anyone who ever got a postcard for a class action and then a year later got a check for $7.27 The lawyers take a large cash chunk of any damage amount for their law firms. The class members may get a few dollars or more likely coupons. It is hard to say. What is not hard to say is a typical class action takes 2-3 years to work its way through the trial court, then there will be an appeal, and after that a petition to the Supreme Court of state or the United State. The appeals process adds another 1-4 years for a total average of 3-7 years for the whole thing.
NOTE, these numbers above and below are estimates based on statistics and my experience.
Every case is different. No one can predict how long a complex lawsuit will take, the time it will take to complete an appeal and a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court. Those will happen. The losing side has nothing to lose and delay is the losing party’s best friend. Money not paid out can be invested and increased until the case is finally over. How this private class action would help the owners of the cars, even if they join the class, is unknown. It would seem to not help the city at all. It may help the public or it may not help at all. Lawsuits are unpredictable. Anyone who suggests otherwise is just guessing. This “offer” to charge $500 per car seems to me to be Hyundai/Kia laughing at the people of Milwaukee. They will drag out this class action for many years. Without a lawsuit that cannot be moved to federal court and a judgment entered in months and not years, it has nothing to be afraid of and will continue to play games with the lives of the people of Milwaukee.