Acting Mayor Johnson’s Brother Arrested On Felony Charges

Johnson has referenced his family's diverging lives on the campaign trail.

Just days before the April 5 mayoral election, Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson‘s brother is in jail.

Allen Addison, Jr., Johnson’s older brother, faces two felony charges for 1st-degree reckless injury (with a dangerous weapon) and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Online court records show that Addison, 38, was first charged with the crimes on Jan. 19 and a warrant was issued. On March 31, he was booked into the custody of Milwaukee County Sheriff

Johnson, who has nine siblings, has used a reference to Addison’s challenges and another brother’s successes in his campaign stump speech. “I have one brother who runs a prison and another brother who has been in his prison,” said the acting mayor on Dec. 23 when he was sworn in.

On Friday, he again addressed his family.

“I have made no secret throughout the course of my campaign about the challenged neighborhoods I grew up in. My family is no different than any other family in Milwaukee that has faced challenges. I haven’t hidden away from that,” said Johnson during an unrelated appearance. “This is just further proof of the beginnings and the connections that I have with people who come from challenged neighborhoods in Milwaukee.”

Johnson did not address when he learned of his brother’s latest criminal charges, nor his arrest. In a written statement, a spokesperson said Johnson believes in accountability to the community and criminal justice system for those who break the law.

Addison is alleged to have shot a man in the back in January. He was previously convicted of two counts of misdemeanor theft (2002), battery – domestic abuse (2009), disorderly conduct – repeat domestic abuse (2010), child abuse (2013) and three counts of witness intimidation (2014).

The mayoral candidate has repeatedly emphasized the need to address public safety issues on the campaign trail, including reckless driving and gun violence.

The news of Addison’s arrest was first reported by Wisconsin Right Now.