Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Nov 28th, 2021 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Water Main Break Sends Steam Soaring, Chills Downtown

1. Water Main Break Sends Steam Soaring, Chills Downtown

Steam tunnel system flooded by millions of gallons of water from broken 1884 water main.

Nov 23rd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Planned Riverwalk Lets You Touch the Water

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Planned Riverwalk Lets You Touch the Water

City seeking grant to pay for “The Node” riverwalk in the Harbor District

Nov 22nd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Friday Photos: Bucks Player’s Brady St. Building A Neat Fit

3. Friday Photos: Bucks Player’s Brady St. Building A Neat Fit

Second Milwaukee project by Pat Connaughton’s company blends into historic street.

Nov 26th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: The Couture Is Making Noise Downtown

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: The Couture Is Making Noise Downtown

Construction of 44-story apartment tower involves driving 192 large piles.

Nov 22nd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: Chase Tower Being Sold

5. Plats and Parcels: Chase Tower Being Sold

Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.

Nov 21st, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Jeffers Sells Water Street Building

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Jeffers Sells Water Street Building

Soon to be home to Tropic bar and restaurant.

Nov 26th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

5 Killed, 40 Injured By Driver Speeding Through Waukesha Parade

7. 5 Killed, 40 Injured By Driver Speeding Through Waukesha Parade

Community stunned by horrific Incident Sunday during Christmas Parade.

Nov 22nd, 2021 by Megan Hart

Busy Beestro Opening in Bay View

8. Busy Beestro Opening in Bay View

Delivering ‘healthy, high-end meals’ to customers too busy to cook or shop for food.

Nov 22nd, 2021 by Graham Kilmer

City Hall: Entrepreneur Announces Run for Mayor

9. City Hall: Entrepreneur Announces Run for Mayor

Michael Sampson, 38 founder of SWARMM Events, vying to replace Tom Barrett.

Nov 24th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Op Ed: Biden Delivers For Wisconsin

10. Op Ed: Biden Delivers For Wisconsin

Bipartisan infrastructure bill gives state $8 billion for roads, bridges, transit, broadband and much more.

Nov 23rd, 2021 by Bill Kaplan

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Statement on the Verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

1. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Statement on the Verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

 

Nov 19th, 2021 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

New Marquette Law School Poll finds majority of Republicans across the nation favor a Trump run for president in 2024, while majority of voters overall are opposed

2. New Marquette Law School Poll finds majority of Republicans across the nation favor a Trump run for president in 2024, while majority of voters overall are opposed

Please note: Complete Poll results and methodology information can be found online at law.marquette.edu/poll

Nov 17th, 2021 by Marquette University

Statement from the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies

3. Statement from the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies

 

Nov 22nd, 2021 by Milwaukee Dancing Grannies

Attorney General Kaul Statement on the Verdict in Wisconsin v. Rittenhouse

4. Attorney General Kaul Statement on the Verdict in Wisconsin v. Rittenhouse

November 19, 2021

Nov 19th, 2021 by Wisconsin Department of Justice

Statement From the Waukesha Police Department

5. Statement From the Waukesha Police Department

 

Nov 21st, 2021 by Waukesha Police Department

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

6. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Rep. Bowen Statement on Tragedy in Waukesha

7. Rep. Bowen Statement on Tragedy in Waukesha

“My Heart Is With the People of Waukesha”

Nov 22nd, 2021 by State Rep. David Bowen

Is the Republican Party of Wisconsin running Judge Michelle Havas and Justice Rebecca Bradley’s campaigns from Madison?

8. Is the Republican Party of Wisconsin running Judge Michelle Havas and Justice Rebecca Bradley’s campaigns from Madison?

This highly orchestrated coordination is very new and newsworthy.

Mar 21st, 2016 by Jean Kies

Fitzgerald Responds to Tragedy at Waukesha Christmas Parade

9. Fitzgerald Responds to Tragedy at Waukesha Christmas Parade

 

Nov 21st, 2021 by U.S. Rep Scott Fitzgerald

West Allis Alderman Angelito Tenorio Announces Candidacy for Wisconsin State Treasurer

10. West Allis Alderman Angelito Tenorio Announces Candidacy for Wisconsin State Treasurer

 

Jul 15th, 2021 by West Allis Ald. Angelito Tenorio

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us