The Week’s Greatest Hits

1. Water Main Break Sends Steam Soaring, Chills Downtown
Steam tunnel system flooded by millions of gallons of water from broken 1884 water main.
Nov 23rd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Planned Riverwalk Lets You Touch the Water
City seeking grant to pay for “The Node” riverwalk in the Harbor District
Nov 22nd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Friday Photos: Bucks Player’s Brady St. Building A Neat Fit
Second Milwaukee project by Pat Connaughton’s company blends into historic street.
Nov 26th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: The Couture Is Making Noise Downtown
Construction of 44-story apartment tower involves driving 192 large piles.
Nov 22nd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Plats and Parcels: Chase Tower Being Sold
Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.
Nov 21st, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Jeffers Sells Water Street Building
Soon to be home to Tropic bar and restaurant.
Nov 26th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
7. 5 Killed, 40 Injured By Driver Speeding Through Waukesha Parade
Community stunned by horrific Incident Sunday during Christmas Parade.
Nov 22nd, 2021 by Megan Hart
8. Busy Beestro Opening in Bay View
Delivering ‘healthy, high-end meals’ to customers too busy to cook or shop for food.
Nov 22nd, 2021 by Graham Kilmer
9. City Hall: Entrepreneur Announces Run for Mayor
Michael Sampson, 38 founder of SWARMM Events, vying to replace Tom Barrett.
Nov 24th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Op Ed: Biden Delivers For Wisconsin
Bipartisan infrastructure bill gives state $8 billion for roads, bridges, transit, broadband and much more.
Nov 23rd, 2021 by Bill Kaplan
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. New Marquette Law School Poll finds majority of Republicans across the nation favor a Trump run for president in 2024, while majority of voters overall are opposed
Please note: Complete Poll results and methodology information can be found online at law.marquette.edu/poll
Nov 17th, 2021 by Marquette University
3. Statement from the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies
Nov 22nd, 2021 by Milwaukee Dancing Grannies
4. Attorney General Kaul Statement on the Verdict in Wisconsin v. Rittenhouse
November 19, 2021
Nov 19th, 2021 by Wisconsin Department of Justice
5. Statement From the Waukesha Police Department
Nov 21st, 2021 by Waukesha Police Department
6. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
7. Rep. Bowen Statement on Tragedy in Waukesha
“My Heart Is With the People of Waukesha”
Nov 22nd, 2021 by State Rep. David Bowen
8. Is the Republican Party of Wisconsin running Judge Michelle Havas and Justice Rebecca Bradley’s campaigns from Madison?
This highly orchestrated coordination is very new and newsworthy.
Mar 21st, 2016 by Jean Kies
9. Fitzgerald Responds to Tragedy at Waukesha Christmas Parade
Nov 21st, 2021 by U.S. Rep Scott Fitzgerald
