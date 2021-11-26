Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Construction work is quickly advancing on Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton‘s second Milwaukee development.

Three Leaf Development started construction earlier this year on its second Milwaukee project, a two-story building at the southwest corner of E. Brady St. and N. Marshall St.

From the bottom up, a brick facade is now being installed.

The firm purchased the city-owned lot for $105,000 after an earlier proposal fell through and secured design approval for the approximately 4,800-square-foot building.

The first floor will contain a divisible commercial space while the second story will contain a 2,400-square-foot, three-bedroom apartment.

“We thought the building fit the scale for the lot, we didn’t want to go any higher, three or four stories or force in more apartments,” said the guard’s father Len Connaughton in February 2020 to members of the Historic Preservation Commission. Despite being a new building on a vacant lot, the property is part of the city-designated Brady Street Historic District.



Area Alderman Nik Kovac backed the project, noting that a community meeting yielded nearly unanimous support. It was the second time such a meeting was held for the site in recent years.

Patera is leading the design of the building, while Three Leaf leads the general contracting, as it does on all of its projects.

A duplex dating back to the 1870s was formerly on the site, but burned down in 1992. The site is currently addressed as 1697-1699 N. Marshall St.

Scott Genke proposed to develop a $1 million, three-story building with first-floor commercial space and three apartments. Those plans were dropped in 2018.

Three Leaf also has two other Milwaukee projects. The first project, a three-story apartment building at 1245-1247 N. Milwaukee St. was completed earlier this year. It is redesigning its proposed Brewers Hill project in response to neighbor and city feedback.

But it’s also moving ahead on a number of suburban projects, including an apartment building in Shorewood and a Starbucks coffee shop in Greendale.

The firm, with Joseph Stanton serving as managing director, also has projects underway in other markets including South Bend, Indiana.

Photos

Elevations and Pre-Construction Site Photo