One of downtown Milwaukee’s most prominent office buildings is changing hands.

Group RMC is said to be acquiring Chase Tower, 111 E. Wisconsin Ave., from the Michigan-based Farbman Group.

The 22-story, International-style office tower contains 480,654 square feet of space according to city assessment records. It was built in 1961.

The acquisition, for which a public record does not appear in the state real estate transfer website, was first reported by Alex Zank. The property is already listed on RMC’s website, with CBRE listed as the property manager and Colliers International as the leasing manager.

It’s the second major acquisition in the Milwaukee market for the New York-based Group RMC. Earlier this year the firm acquired the 330 Kilbourn office complex.

Billed as a real estate co-investment group, the firm invests explicitly in underappreciated office properties. It reports owning more than 20 million square feet of office space, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. In addition to the downtown buildings, it also owns the Brookfield Lakes office complex in Waukesha County.

Chase Tower is currently 73% leased according to CoStar Group data. Chase Bank is the anchor tenant in the complex.

Farbman acquired the building and a connected 800-stall parking structure, 543 N. Water St. , in 2016 for $30.5 million. The two properties are jointly assessed today for $33.96 million.

Known as Marine Plaza when it was completed, the building was the first major building in Milwaukee constructed with glass curtain walls. It was designed by Harrison and Abramovitz Architects.

A restaurant, Top of the Marine, was once located on the top level of the building.

In 2019, the multi-story lobby facing the intersection of N. Water St. and E. Wisconsin Ave. was covered in a diorama of tropical flowers known as “Gild the Lilly (Caribbean Hybrid I, II, III).” The piece by artist Carlos Rolón was originally installed as part of the Sculpture Milwaukee program. Farbman previously extended its installation to 2022.

