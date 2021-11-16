Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A city-owned lot just north of Marquette University could soon house three duplexes.

Three B Company, which owns other student housing units near Marquette, would purchase the 11,000-square-foot lot at 1703-1719 W. State St. and construct the houses.

The city listed the property for sale earlier this year, with responses to a request for proposals due September 30.

The Department of City Development didn’t have to go far to find the winning bid. Three B owns a rooming house (953-955 N. 17th St.), marketed as “the mansion,” that borders the property.

Three B’s acquisition also helps solve one potential issue with a new owner: rear access. The company’s existing property blocks access to the public alley via all but a small driveway at its western edge. With shared ownership of the State Street and 17th Street properties, an arrangement for a shared rear parking lot could be created.

The company and 17th Street property, according to public records, are connected with William Brachman, who once owned many properties near Marquette, Sonny Bando and Brad Sehler.

Three B lists the ML apartment building at 830 N. 15th St. as its principal office in state records.

Representatives of the company were present at the Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee meeting on Tuesday where the land sale was considered, but they did not speak.

The company would purchase the lot for $23,000, $1,000 more than the asking price in the RFP. The total investment, according to a DCD report, is estimated at $1.17 million.

The six planned units are the maximum permitted under the site’s current zoning. Cityscape Architecture is the designer of a rendering included in the DCD report.

“No objections. Full speed ahead,” said area Alderman Robert Bauman in moving to approve the sale after a brief DCD presentation.

The full Common Council and board of the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee must both still approve the sale.

The city, through the redevelopment authority, acquired the W. State St. property for $53,400 in 1998 according to Assessor’s Office records. Historic aerial images show the site was cleared sometime between 1975 and 1981 as were many others nearby as part of a series of street widening and urban renewal schemes.

Photos and Site Layout

