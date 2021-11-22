Busy Beestro Opening in Bay View

Delivering 'healthy, high-end meals' to customers too busy to cook or shop for food.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new, local meal delivery business is getting started in Bay View.

It’s called The Busy Beestro and it’s a partnership between Rachael Karr and Heidi Mott. Karr was previously the Executive Chef at Pastiche at Hotel Metro, which closed in 2019, and at Lazy Susan, 2378 S. Howell Ave. The business will prepare and deliver “healthy, high-end meals,” Karr told Urban Milwaukee.

While Karr is no longer the chef at Lazy Susan, Busy Beestro will be sharing the restaurant’s kitchen. A license application for a shared kitchen was recently filed with the City of Milwaukee.

A website for the business explains that it plans to cater to people who are “too busy to cook, too busy to plan any menus and definitely too busy to go to the grocery store.”

Mott has been, and still is, a nanny in the Milwaukee area, and has worked with a number of “high-profile” families, she said. “What I’ve come to realize is some of these families lead such busy lives that healthy eating sometimes gets put to the wayside.”

With Busy Beestro, she and Karr are offering a weekly menu of restaurant-quality meals. Customers can put their orders in during the week, and Busy Beestro will source the ingredients from local farmers and vendors, then prepare and deliver the meals by Monday the next week. All the meals will come in cooler bags that are swapped out the next week to reduce waste.

The Busy Beestro offers breakfast items, like a crustless quiche, along with soups, salads, sides and entrees, like an apple cider glazed pork roast and a wild rice stuffed delicata squash.

Karr has a background in fine dining, so, she says, “I tend to skew in that direction.” But most of the meals Busy Bee is planning and preparing are “a mix of more restaurant geared meals and ones that are more family style.”

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Busy Beestro isn’t open to the public yet, as they await licensing from the city. Though the business does already have the licensing it needs for some of the other services it plans to offer, Karr said. These include catering for small dinner parties and cooking classes.

Karr can be hired to come and cook for a dinner party, and it essentially works the same as the meal delivery side of the business. That is, Busy Beestro sources the ingredients, shows up, cooks the food, serves it, cleans up the kitchen and leaves, she notes. The same applies for the cooking classes on offer.

Karr and Mott met while they were in college at a country club in Waukesha where both worked. They stayed in touch over the years, and thanks to Karr’s culinary expertise and Mott’s experience in the homes of many different families, The Busy Beestro was born.

For a look at the menu and photos of the food, taken by Mott, check out the website.