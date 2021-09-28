Milwaukee Again Bidding To Host DNC
But city faces wide-open competition for 2024 convention. What is the new pitch?
Milwaukee is again in the running to host the Democratic National Convention.
Mayor Tom Barrett formally responded to the national party’s invitation Monday. A formal request for proposals process is expected to begin later this year.
The narrative that Milwaukee used to land the 2020 convention won’t quite work this time. In 2018, when the bidding process began, Fiserv Forum had just opened, a number of new hotels were under construction or had recently opened and, as a result of Hillary Clinton‘s loss, Democrats needed to show that they weren’t overlooking the Midwest, particularly Wisconsin.
But Barrett used his letter to craft a new elevator pitch for the city and state. He mentioned the $420 million expansion of the Wisconsin Center and its proximity to Fiserv Forum. “We are in a state and a region that is neither red nor blue. This is a location where both major political parties want to make a statement and encourage voters to join them,” he wrote of the Wisconsin’s history as a swing-state.
The pre-expansion Wisconsin Center ended up hosting the only portion of the 2020 convention that actually took place in Milwaukee. Effectively a virtual affair due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a handful of speeches were given from the convention center, including those by Barrett, Governor Tony Evers and then-party chair Tom Perez.
Perez was replaced by Jaime Harrison in January. But Harrison was part of the DNC site visit team in the last go-round.
“What some people don’t understand is that to get the convention here in 2020 was the equivalent of playing an NBA basketball season,” said the mayor. “It’s kind of like saying the Bucks were in first place when this happened, just give them the crown in 2021.”
The Bucks did win the championship, but they had to play four tough playoff rounds to get it. The city will need to go through a similarly lengthy process to win the convention.
And the individuals leading the bid team could change. Barrett has a pending nomination to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg. And Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry, who was a key player in the 2020 bid, is running for the U.S. Senate.
More about the DNC
- Milwaukee Again Bidding To Host DNC - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 28th, 2021
- Milwaukee Invited To Apply For 2024 DNC - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 3rd, 2021
- City Hall: How Much Did DNC Cost Milwaukee? - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 16th, 2020
- Get Your DNC Memorabilia - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 25th, 2020
- Murphy’s Law: Will Biden’s DNC Snub Hurt Him In State? - Bruce Murphy - Aug 24th, 2020
- Activist Coalition Holds Largest March of DNC - Ethan Duran - Aug 21st, 2020
- DNC: Last Night Brings Little Exposure for Milwaukee - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 20th, 2020
- With DNC as Backdrop, A Discussion of Black Liberation - Ethan Duran - Aug 20th, 2020
- Suburban Protesters March From Tosa to DNC - Ethan Duran - Aug 20th, 2020
- DNC: With A “Holy Mackerel” Tony Evers Kicks Off DNC - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 19th, 2020
Read more about DNC here
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
- November 21, 2018 - Tom Barrett received $200 from Alex Lasry
- March 30, 2016 - Tom Barrett received $2,000 from Alex Lasry
- March 3, 2016 - Tom Barrett received $1,000 from Alex Lasry