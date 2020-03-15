To slow spread of virus, many restaurants changing focus from dining in to carrying out.

With detected cases of COVID-19 steadily growing and public health officials recommending avoiding crowds and staying home when possible, a number of restaurants are temporarily closing their dining rooms and offering carryout or delivery for the first time.

The closures are intended to improve social distancing efforts intended to slow the spread of coronavirus and reduce the strain on the medical system.

Many of the restaurants are offering a curbside service where customers do not need to enter the business. A number of restaurants in Milwaukee also have longstanding carryout policies.

Businesses are listed alphabetically. This article was last updated on March 15th at 9:55 p.m.

Submit new listings by emailing info@urbanmilwaukee.com