Jeramey Jannene
Dining

List of Local Restaurants Offering Delivery, Carryout

To slow spread of virus, many restaurants changing focus from dining in to carrying out.

By - Mar 15th, 2020 09:55 pm
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee
Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern. Photo taken December 17th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene.

Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern. Photo taken December 17th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene.

With detected cases of COVID-19 steadily growing and public health officials recommending avoiding crowds and staying home when possible, a number of restaurants are temporarily closing their dining rooms and offering carryout or delivery for the first time.

The closures are intended to improve social distancing efforts intended to slow the spread of coronavirus and reduce the strain on the medical system.

Many of the restaurants are offering a curbside service where customers do not need to enter the business. A number of restaurants in Milwaukee also have longstanding carryout policies.

Businesses are listed alphabetically. This article was last updated on March 15th at 9:55 p.m.

Submit new listings by emailing info@urbanmilwaukee.com

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

More about the Coronavirus Pandemic

Categories: Arts & Entertainment, Dining, Food & Drink

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us