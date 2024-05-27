And what a fine feast you can have with them.

No matter what time of day you come to Story Hill BKC, you will not leave thinking “There was nothing that appealed to me on the menu.” You’ll find lots to like on all of its many menus. There is Brunch, Lunch, the Mid-Day menu, and then the Dinner menu, which is divided into Bindings, Taste, Pass, and Share.

BKC is part of Black Shoe Hospitality, a group that also includes Buttermint Finer Dining & Cocktails, Maxie’s, and Blue’s Egg. In addition to their dining options, BKC is also a wine shop which explains its name, which stands for Bottle, Kitchen, and Cocktail.

On my first visit I came with friends for Sunday brunch and thanks to our reservation, we bypassed the dozen or so customers patiently waiting for tables. Then, we needed time to absorb all the mouth-watering descriptions of BKC’s brunch entrees, because this is not your average eggs-as-you-like-them, bacon, hashbrowns, and toast menu. We settled on Frittata, Shakshuaka, and a what-the-heck-is-this, a Mushroom and Spinach Waffle.

Later our server told us the waffle was once a Daily Special until its popularity took it to the Weekend Brunch Menu. My companion, who seldom cleans her plate, devoured every crumb of the bread pudding waffle topped with poached eggs and shallot marmalade. The accompanying roasted broccolini and green salad were ideal tart contrasts to the buttery richness of the eggs and the waffle.

The Shakshouka, eggs baked in tomato sauce, was topped with cilantro, goat cheese, and sumac mayo sauce. Crunchy lentils added a twist and additional texture to the dish. The chef filled the Frittata with shredded potatoes and bacon, a lot of bacon, and roasted tomatoes. Melted cheddar and a green salad finished this entrée that resembled a Spanish Tortilla, a dish that also features eggs and potatoes. At BKC, the chef took the lowly potato, added eggs and bacon, and turned it into an extraordinary meal.

We preceded this feast with three featured beverages: a Story Hill Bloody Mary with a house-made mix; a Cherry Thyme Bellini with cherry puree and sparkling wine; and our favorite, The Business, which mixed gin, limoncello, agave nectar, and lime. If you like limoncello, you will love this sweet-tart lemon-flavored cocktail that was a happy companion to the Mushroom and Spinach Waffle.

Friends and I found the Lunch Menu equally enticing with so many choices that we knew a return visit would soon be on our calendars. For the Sirloin Steak Sandwich, essentially an upscaled roast beef sandwich, the chef sliced the steak into medium-thick slices, then enhanced its meaty flavor with arugula, shallot butter, and truffle-peppercorn mayo, a trio of flavors that redefined a classic.

The Emmel Grover, a Curry Roasted Chicken Salad Sandwich was filled with contrasting flavors such as tart cherries and toasted almonds. You will find the curry mild, not spicy, and a good choice for my heat-averse companion.

Greek Spiced Roasted Mushrooms starred in the Gyro along with chopped tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, feta, fresh mint, and tzatziki. The chef wrapped all these ingredients in warm naan that made it a package you could eat with a knife and fork, or, you could do what I did, eat it with your hands, make a mess and ask for extra napkins. If you like a good gyro, try this one with the roasted mushrooms. It was a scrumptious redesigned classic gyro.

You will also find the Sides interesting. Roasted Cauliflower Salad was a circus of flavors including dried tomatoes, arugula, pesto, almonds, chili flakes and Montamore cheese. The Brutus, a mix of kale and broccolini, was dressed with lemon-tahini and topped with croutons and everything bagel seasoning. Both sides were healthy, tasty, and popped with unusual flavor combinations.

For dessert you can indulge in Dark Chocolate Chiffon Pie, Upside Down Cherry Cake, some house-made pastries, or the Pie-of-the-Day, which was French Silk when we were there. Every bite of this dessert dissolved into creamy, buttery, rich chocolate perfection.

There are more enticing dishes on the Mid-Day Menu and the Dinner Menu. Mid-Day options include Chicken Meatballs, Baked Provolone, Mushroom Flatbread, Butternut Squash, and Wild Rice Salad. Starting at 5:00 on the Dinner Menu you will see plates to Share, Pass, and Taste including Seared Brussels Sprouts, a Pub Cheese Burger, Milwaukee Beef Tartare, Escargot, Mushroom Hand Pies, Story Hill Steak, and Pork Chop Schnitzel. If you are curious about “Bindings,” here are the three selections: Smoked Yukon au Gratin; Roasted Cauliflower Salad; and Seared Brussels.

BKC is a gem. Make a reservation. You will be surprised, delighted, and like my companions and me, ready to plan another meal — and try another menu — at this neighborhood restaurant on Bluemound.

Location: 5100 W. Bluemound Rd.

Phone: 414-539-4424

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tue-Fri, 9 a.m. to 9. Lunch: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dinner 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mid-day 3 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Neighborhood: Story Hill

Website: http://storyhillbkc.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/storyhillbkc

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StoryHillBKC

Cuisine Style: New American

