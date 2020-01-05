The Week’s Greatest Hits

Urban Milwaukee

By - Jan 5th, 2020 07:00 am
Eyes on Milwaukee: Pizzeria, Sober Bar Planned Near Sherman Park

Entrepreneur buying city-owned building, plans cafe and apartments

Dec 30th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

City Streets: The Return of Streets With Two Names

1920s program purged most, but streets with multiple names popping up in recent decades.

Dec 27th, 2019 by Carl Baehr

Eyes on Milwaukee: Sadoff Saving Walker’s Point Buildings

Sofi Lofts project includes redevelopment of two old neglected S. 1st St. buildings.

Jan 3rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Plenty of Horne: Public Market Scores Gimbel’s Sign

Classic, 86-pound plaque from 1920s joins a sign from rival Boston Store.

Dec 31st, 2019 by Michael Horne

Plats and Parcels: Downtown Building Getting Overhauled

Plus: More apartments for former Grand Avenue Mall.

Dec 29th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Friday Photos: KinetiK Nears Completion

144 apartments and food hall will anchor north end of Bay View.

Jan 3rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Op Ed: How Business Leaders Caused Black Poverty

Union busting, opposition to minimum wage helped drive inequality.

Dec 29th, 2019 by Michael Rosen and Jeffrey Sommers

Dining: Eataly Is Heaven for Italian Foodies

Chicago’s giant marketplace of Italian restaurants, bakeries, wines, cheeses, kitchenware.

Dec 30th, 2019 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

Top 10 of 2019: Most Popular What’s It Worth?

Leading the way were stories on an 1886 firehouse and a giant refrigerated warehouse.

Dec 29th, 2019 by Michael Horne

Op Ed: Losing Sheila’s Smile

I’m now among some 40% of Americans who know someone killed with a gun.

Dec 31st, 2019 by Jeff Spitzer-Resnick

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Data Shows Republican Voter Roll Purge Targets Democratic Voting Communities

Right-Wing Purge Push Comes as Top Trump Campaign Aide Vows Unprecedented Anti-Voter Effort

Dec 23rd, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now

Former County Supervisor Steve F. Taylor Decides Against Entering Race for Milwaukee County Executive

Taylor Will Head Up the Newly Formed ROC Foundation

Dec 5th, 2019 by Steve F. Taylor

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler Releases Statement In Response To President Trump’s Upcoming Visit to Milwaukee

Dec 30th, 2019 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Coalition to Protest Trump in Milwaukee

Jan 2nd, 2020 by Coalition to March on the DNC

Lou Malnati’s Leases Space at Riverpoint Village

Recent transactions

Dec 27th, 2019 by Mid-America Real Estate – Wisconsin, L.L.C.

Recruiting Events in Milwaukee for 2020 Census Jobs

Dec 27th, 2019 by U.S. Census Bureau

DNR Announces New Chief Conservation Warden

Dec 23rd, 2019 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Foxconn Completes Roof Installation and Weathertight Enclosure of the Company’s Nearly One-Million-Square-Foot Advanced Manufacturing Facility

Six months after construction of the advanced manufacturing facility began, Foxconn achieves year-end goal with completion of weathertight enclosure

Jan 2nd, 2020 by Foxconn Technology Group

Good Feet Midwest Renews And Expands Space in the Atlas Building

Founders 3 Real Estate Services Recent Transactions

Dec 31st, 2019 by Founders 3

Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order Declaring Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Wisconsin

“Through this executive order, we recognize and appreciate our tribal nations and Indigenous people and their resilience, wisdom, and the contributions they make to our state.”

Oct 8th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers

