The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Pizzeria, Sober Bar Planned Near Sherman Park
Entrepreneur buying city-owned building, plans cafe and apartments
Dec 30th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
2. City Streets: The Return of Streets With Two Names
1920s program purged most, but streets with multiple names popping up in recent decades.
Dec 27th, 2019 by Carl Baehr
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Sadoff Saving Walker’s Point Buildings
Sofi Lofts project includes redevelopment of two old neglected S. 1st St. buildings.
Jan 3rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Plenty of Horne: Public Market Scores Gimbel’s Sign
Classic, 86-pound plaque from 1920s joins a sign from rival Boston Store.
Dec 31st, 2019 by Michael Horne
5. Plats and Parcels: Downtown Building Getting Overhauled
Plus: More apartments for former Grand Avenue Mall.
Dec 29th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Friday Photos: KinetiK Nears Completion
144 apartments and food hall will anchor north end of Bay View.
Jan 3rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Op Ed: How Business Leaders Caused Black Poverty
Union busting, opposition to minimum wage helped drive inequality.
Dec 29th, 2019 by Michael Rosen and Jeffrey Sommers
8. Dining: Eataly Is Heaven for Italian Foodies
Chicago’s giant marketplace of Italian restaurants, bakeries, wines, cheeses, kitchenware.
Dec 30th, 2019 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
9. Top 10 of 2019: Most Popular What’s It Worth?
Leading the way were stories on an 1886 firehouse and a giant refrigerated warehouse.
Dec 29th, 2019 by Michael Horne
10. Op Ed: Losing Sheila’s Smile
I’m now among some 40% of Americans who know someone killed with a gun.
Dec 31st, 2019 by Jeff Spitzer-Resnick
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Data Shows Republican Voter Roll Purge Targets Democratic Voting Communities
Right-Wing Purge Push Comes as Top Trump Campaign Aide Vows Unprecedented Anti-Voter Effort
Dec 23rd, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now
2. Former County Supervisor Steve F. Taylor Decides Against Entering Race for Milwaukee County Executive
Taylor Will Head Up the Newly Formed ROC Foundation
Dec 5th, 2019 by Steve F. Taylor
4. Coalition to Protest Trump in Milwaukee
Jan 2nd, 2020 by Coalition to March on the DNC
5. Lou Malnati’s Leases Space at Riverpoint Village
Recent transactions
Dec 27th, 2019 by Mid-America Real Estate – Wisconsin, L.L.C.
6. Recruiting Events in Milwaukee for 2020 Census Jobs
Dec 27th, 2019 by U.S. Census Bureau
7. DNR Announces New Chief Conservation Warden
Dec 23rd, 2019 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
8. Foxconn Completes Roof Installation and Weathertight Enclosure of the Company’s Nearly One-Million-Square-Foot Advanced Manufacturing Facility
Six months after construction of the advanced manufacturing facility began, Foxconn achieves year-end goal with completion of weathertight enclosure
Jan 2nd, 2020 by Foxconn Technology Group
9. Good Feet Midwest Renews And Expands Space in the Atlas Building
Founders 3 Real Estate Services Recent Transactions
Dec 31st, 2019 by Founders 3
10. Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order Declaring Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Wisconsin
“Through this executive order, we recognize and appreciate our tribal nations and Indigenous people and their resilience, wisdom, and the contributions they make to our state.”
Oct 8th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsDec 29th, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsDec 22nd, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsDec 15th, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee