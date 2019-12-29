The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. City Streets: The Return of Streets With Two Names
1920s program purged most, but streets with multiple names popping up in recent decades.
Dec 27th, 2019 by Carl Baehr
2. Now Serving: Unlocal Beers Coming to Walker’s Point
Also: Goodbye Trio and Café Bavaria, to be replaced by two high-concept bars.
Dec 27th, 2019 by Michael Holloway
3. Plats and Parcels: Meet HQ501
Scott Lurie, in partnership with RINKA, unveils renderings for redeveloped Assurant building.
Dec 21st, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Top 10 of 2019: Most Popular Eyes on Milwaukee Stories
Big year of real estate closes with a bang: 5 of most popular stories in past month.
Dec 24th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Friday Photos: New Office For African-American Issues
City transforming two-story building on Fond du Lac into one-stop clearinghouse.
Dec 27th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Another Evers Cabinet Pick Under Fire
Republicans won’t approve Dawn Crim, Secretary of the Department of Safety and Professional Services.
Dec 24th, 2019 by Ruth Conniff
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Once World’s Largest Hardware Store, Now Apartments
1873 building, once a hardware store colossus, being converted to 40 apartments.
Dec 19th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Area Resident Plans Hopkins St. Project
Charles McCoy will purchase, redevelop commercial building in Amani neighborhood.
Dec 23rd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Wisconsin Budget: Why Foxconn Contract Is In Dispute
Both sides may have reason to renegotiate contract.
Dec 24th, 2019 by Jon Peacock
10. Witkowski’s Winter Wonderland
Former alderman helps create huge annual display of holiday lights on South Side.
Dec 24th, 2019 by Graham Kilmer
Press Releases
1. Data Shows Republican Voter Roll Purge Targets Democratic Voting Communities
Right-Wing Purge Push Comes as Top Trump Campaign Aide Vows Unprecedented Anti-Voter Effort
Dec 23rd, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now
2. Statement of Bevan K. Baker
Statement provided to media on December 23rd, 2019
Dec 23rd, 2019 by Bevan K. Baker
6. Wisconsin Awarded Nearly $10 Million for Early Childhood Efforts
Dec 23rd, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers
7. DNR Announces New Chief Conservation Warden
Dec 23rd, 2019 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
9. BBB Warning: “Secret Sister” Gift Exchange is Illegal
Dec 23rd, 2019 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
10. Wisconsin Homeowners Got a Nice Present from the Lottery
Average Lottery and Gaming Credit on Wisconsin property tax bills is $184
Dec 23rd, 2019 by Wisconsin Department of Revenue
