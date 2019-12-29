Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Dec 29th, 2019 07:00 am
1. City Streets: The Return of Streets With Two Names

1920s program purged most, but streets with multiple names popping up in recent decades.

Dec 27th, 2019 by Carl Baehr

2. Now Serving: Unlocal Beers Coming to Walker’s Point

Also: Goodbye Trio and Café Bavaria, to be replaced by two high-concept bars.

Dec 27th, 2019 by Michael Holloway

3. Plats and Parcels: Meet HQ501

Scott Lurie, in partnership with RINKA, unveils renderings for redeveloped Assurant building.

Dec 21st, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

4. Top 10 of 2019: Most Popular Eyes on Milwaukee Stories

Big year of real estate closes with a bang: 5 of most popular stories in past month.

Dec 24th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

5. Friday Photos: New Office For African-American Issues

City transforming two-story building on Fond du Lac into one-stop clearinghouse.

Dec 27th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

6. Another Evers Cabinet Pick Under Fire

Republicans won’t approve Dawn Crim, Secretary of the Department of Safety and Professional Services.

Dec 24th, 2019 by Ruth Conniff

7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Once World’s Largest Hardware Store, Now Apartments

1873 building, once a hardware store colossus, being converted to 40 apartments.

Dec 19th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Area Resident Plans Hopkins St. Project

Charles McCoy will purchase, redevelop commercial building in Amani neighborhood.

Dec 23rd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

9. Wisconsin Budget: Why Foxconn Contract Is In Dispute

Both sides may have reason to renegotiate contract.

Dec 24th, 2019 by Jon Peacock

10. Witkowski’s Winter Wonderland

Former alderman helps create huge annual display of holiday lights on South Side.

Dec 24th, 2019 by Graham Kilmer

Most popular press releases in the past week.

1. Data Shows Republican Voter Roll Purge Targets Democratic Voting Communities

Right-Wing Purge Push Comes as Top Trump Campaign Aide Vows Unprecedented Anti-Voter Effort

Dec 23rd, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now

2. Statement of Bevan K. Baker

Statement provided to media on December 23rd, 2019

Dec 23rd, 2019 by Bevan K. Baker

3. DPW Statement on Leaked Audio from Wisconsin Republican Event

 

Dec 20th, 2019 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

4. City of Milwaukee Arts Board seeks proposals responding to the role of the arts and artists in civic engagement

 

Dec 23rd, 2019 by City of Milwaukee Arts Board

5. Pop the champagne! Bars & Recreation has two activity-filled New Year’s Eve parties you’ll be thinking about all year long

 

Dec 23rd, 2019 by Bars & Recreation

6. Wisconsin Awarded Nearly $10 Million for Early Childhood Efforts

 

Dec 23rd, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers

7. DNR Announces New Chief Conservation Warden

 

Dec 23rd, 2019 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

8. Medical College of Wisconsin Names Chair of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences

 

Dec 23rd, 2019 by Medical College of Wisconsin

9. BBB Warning: “Secret Sister” Gift Exchange is Illegal

 

Dec 23rd, 2019 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

10. Wisconsin Homeowners Got a Nice Present from the Lottery

Average Lottery and Gaming Credit on Wisconsin property tax bills is $184

Dec 23rd, 2019 by Wisconsin Department of Revenue

