The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Lost Milwaukee: Riverwest’s Hidden Landmark
When the Riverwest Pumping Station opened in 1924, its massive pumps set a world record.
Jul 6th, 2019 by Carl Swanson
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Komatsu Unveils Harbor District Designs
See what the “largest urban manufacturing proposal in the United States” will look like.
Jul 10th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Gerrymandering Bill is Bipartisan
Three Republican legislators are co-sponsers of bill calling for nonpartisan redistricting.
Jul 12th, 2019 by Laurel White
4. Dining: New Burger Shop for Brady Street
Serving “Milwaukee fare”: Butter burgers, custard, sausages and sandwiches.
Jul 10th, 2019 by Jennifer Rick
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Clear Channel Agrees to Move Billboard
Site overlooking I-43 in Bronzeville with development potential now split by billboard.
Jul 9th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Transportation: Bus Rapid Transit Expected by 2021
9-mile line, $54 million project by Milwaukee County mostly funded by federal grant.
Jul 12th, 2019 by Graham Kilmer
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Mansion Hotel Proposal Approved
Historic Preservation Commission okays conversion of Marshall St. mansion to small hotel.
Jul 9th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Genke Plans Another Bay View Project
Developer plans to modernize building with former video store on sleepy stretch of KK.
Jul 12th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
9. MKE County: County May Have To Sell Parks
Report predicts county’s growing structural deficit could mean selling parks to reduce costs.
Jul 2nd, 2019 by Graham Kilmer
10. Plats and Parcels: New Life for Old Century City Factory?
Plus: Fiserv Forum’s design firm wins award and what’s next for Watts Tea Shop sign?
Jul 8th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
1. Shannon R. Stratton named interim lead curator by John Michael Kohler Arts Center
Stratton will be supported in her Arts Center role by a curatorial fellow.
Jul 9th, 2019 by John Michael Kohler Arts Center
2. Council approves resolution calling for visas for parents and spouses of DACA or TPS recipients
“I’m proud of all of my colleagues on the Council for showing their unanimous support for this important resolution.”
Jul 10th, 2019 by Ald. Jose Perez
3. Milwaukee Peach Week 2019 Kicks-Off Today
First annual event announces local pairings, partnerships and dinners all celebrating the peak of peach season
Jul 8th, 2019 by Tree-Ripe Fruit Co.
4. Foxconn Eminent Domain Trial To Start Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court
Trial is scheduled to start at 8:30 am on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Racine County Courthouse in front of the Honorable Michael Piontek.
Jul 8th, 2019 by A Better Mt. Pleasant
5. NEWaukee Night Market Lights Up Wisconsin Avenue Wednesday
The 2018 NEWaukee Night Market was attended by approximately 60,000 guests throughout the summer.
Jul 8th, 2019 by Newaukee
6. Mayor Barrett Nominates Griselda Aldrete to be Director of the Fire and Police Commission
Most recently, Aldrete has served as President and CEO of Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee.
Jul 5th, 2019 by Mayor Tom Barrett
7. WILL Fights for School Choice in Rural Wisconsin
Antigo School District refuses to sell vacant building to local Christian community group
Jul 8th, 2019 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty
8. We Energies proposes new program for electric vehicle charging
The proposed EV pilot program is part of We Energies’ rate filing with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin.
Jul 5th, 2019 by We Energies
9. Bayshore Redevelopment Moves Forward as Redevelopment Agreement and Tax Increment Financing Plans Approved
The redevelopment, which is projected to be completed by year-end 2020, calls for the demolition of both the original enclosed mall and former Boston Store location.
Jul 8th, 2019 by Bayshore Town Center
10. Dan Kelly Warns Wisconsin to Beware of Justice Dan Kelly
Right-Wing Justice Warns of Judges Bringing Policy Preferences to the Bench, After He Puts His Policy Preference to Work on State High Court
Jul 10th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now
