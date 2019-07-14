Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jul 14th, 2019 08:00 am
Lost Milwaukee: Riverwest’s Hidden Landmark

When the Riverwest Pumping Station opened in 1924, its massive pumps set a world record.

Jul 6th, 2019 by Carl Swanson

Eyes on Milwaukee: Komatsu Unveils Harbor District Designs

See what the “largest urban manufacturing proposal in the United States” will look like.

Jul 10th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Gerrymandering Bill is Bipartisan

Three Republican legislators are co-sponsers of bill calling for nonpartisan redistricting.

Jul 12th, 2019 by Laurel White

Dining: New Burger Shop for Brady Street

Serving “Milwaukee fare”: Butter burgers, custard, sausages and sandwiches.

Jul 10th, 2019 by Jennifer Rick

Eyes on Milwaukee: Clear Channel Agrees to Move Billboard

Site overlooking I-43 in Bronzeville with development potential now split by billboard.

Jul 9th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Transportation: Bus Rapid Transit Expected by 2021

9-mile line, $54 million project by Milwaukee County mostly funded by federal grant.

Jul 12th, 2019 by Graham Kilmer

Eyes on Milwaukee: Mansion Hotel Proposal Approved

Historic Preservation Commission okays conversion of Marshall St. mansion to small hotel.

Jul 9th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Genke Plans Another Bay View Project

Developer plans to modernize building with former video store on sleepy stretch of KK.

Jul 12th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: County May Have To Sell Parks

Report predicts county’s growing structural deficit could mean selling parks to reduce costs.

Jul 2nd, 2019 by Graham Kilmer

Plats and Parcels: New Life for Old Century City Factory?

Plus: Fiserv Forum’s design firm wins award and what’s next for Watts Tea Shop sign?

Jul 8th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Shannon R. Stratton named interim lead curator by John Michael Kohler Arts Center

Stratton will be supported in her Arts Center role by a curatorial fellow.

Jul 9th, 2019 by John Michael Kohler Arts Center

Council approves resolution calling for visas for parents and spouses of DACA or TPS recipients

“I’m proud of all of my colleagues on the Council for showing their unanimous support for this important resolution.”

Jul 10th, 2019 by Ald. Jose Perez

Milwaukee Peach Week 2019 Kicks-Off Today

First annual event announces local pairings, partnerships and dinners all celebrating the peak of peach season

Jul 8th, 2019 by Tree-Ripe Fruit Co.

Foxconn Eminent Domain Trial To Start Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court

Trial is scheduled to start at 8:30 am on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Racine County Courthouse in front of the Honorable Michael Piontek.

Jul 8th, 2019 by A Better Mt. Pleasant

NEWaukee Night Market Lights Up Wisconsin Avenue Wednesday

The 2018 NEWaukee Night Market was attended by approximately 60,000 guests throughout the summer.

Jul 8th, 2019 by Newaukee

Mayor Barrett Nominates Griselda Aldrete to be Director of the Fire and Police Commission

Most recently, Aldrete has served as President and CEO of Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee.

Jul 5th, 2019 by Mayor Tom Barrett

WILL Fights for School Choice in Rural Wisconsin

Antigo School District refuses to sell vacant building to local Christian community group

Jul 8th, 2019 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty

We Energies proposes new program for electric vehicle charging

The proposed EV pilot program is part of We Energies’ rate filing with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin.

Jul 5th, 2019 by We Energies

Bayshore Redevelopment Moves Forward as Redevelopment Agreement and Tax Increment Financing Plans Approved

The redevelopment, which is projected to be completed by year-end 2020, calls for the demolition of both the original enclosed mall and former Boston Store location.

Jul 8th, 2019 by Bayshore Town Center

Dan Kelly Warns Wisconsin to Beware of Justice Dan Kelly

Right-Wing Justice Warns of Judges Bringing Policy Preferences to the Bench, After He Puts His Policy Preference to Work on State High Court

Jul 10th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now

