The Week’s Greatest Hits

1. New Downtown Bar Promises ‘Best Sandwiches’ and ‘Dive Bar Prices’

Bar owners share their vision for replacing a downtown mainstay.

May 29th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

2. Stadium Authority Seeks Study to Redevelop Brewers Parking Lots

Mayor Johnson has criticized ‘sea of parking.’ Ballpark district seeks consultant.

May 28th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

3. New Mexican Restaurant For Howell Avenue

Flor de Piña is proposed for the former Hot Dish Pantry.

May 28th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

4. Three Milwaukee Affordable Housing Proposals Win State Funding

Ten Milwaukee projects submitted applications for coveted credits.

May 30th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

5. Mexican Restaurant Planned For Site of Longtime Polish Restaurant

El Tsunami owner plans third Milwaukee restaurant.

May 30th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

6. Transportation: MCTS Finalizes New Route Changes

MOVE 2025 planning process for bus routes complete. Plan goes to County Board in June.

May 28th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

7. Murphy’s Law: The Wealth of Froedtert Hospital

Including massive pile of stocks and bonds, long list of high-paid execs.

May 27th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

8. WisDOT Unveils Four Options To Rebuild I-794

Open house draws hundreds, but a decision on preferred alternative is still more than a year away.

May 30th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

9. Western Wisconsin City Loses Entire Police Force

Arcadia’s losses reflect national problem recruiting, retaining police officers.

May 27th, 2025 by Rich Kremer

10. New Land Creating Downtown Garden For Tenants

Gravel lot used for construction staging would become home for tomatoes.

May 29th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Upcoming full, directional closures along I-894 in Milwaukee County

1. Upcoming full, directional closures along I-894 in Milwaukee County

 

May 28th, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Statement from Mayor Cavalier Johnson Regarding WCD Agreement

2. Statement from Mayor Cavalier Johnson Regarding WCD Agreement

 

May 29th, 2025 by Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Live at the Lakefront Lineup

3. Live at the Lakefront Lineup

2025 Concert Season at Henry Maier Festival Park with 19 Shows at American Family Insurance Amphitheater and BMO Pavilion

May 27th, 2025 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

American Family Field Homestand Highlights: May 26-28

4. American Family Field Homestand Highlights: May 26-28

Upcoming Homestand Highlighted by Dollar Dog Day, Jordan Love First Pitch and Ballpark Flyover

May 23rd, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers

Wisconsin State Representative Russell Goodwin awarded fellowship to attend acclaimed Midwestern leadership institute

5. Wisconsin State Representative Russell Goodwin awarded fellowship to attend acclaimed Midwestern leadership institute

 

May 27th, 2025 by State Rep. Russell Antonio Goodwin, Sr.

Gov. Evers Appoints Ben Jones to the Dane County Circuit Court

6. Gov. Evers Appoints Ben Jones to the Dane County Circuit Court

 

May 23rd, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Lombardi Brewing Company Announces Opening of First Brewery and Taproom in Milwaukee

7. Lombardi Brewing Company Announces Opening of First Brewery and Taproom in Milwaukee

 

May 29th, 2025 by Lombardi Brewing Company

Dominican Center Welcomes New Executive Director, Britney Roberson

8. Dominican Center Welcomes New Executive Director, Britney Roberson

 

May 21st, 2025 by Dominican Center

Baldwin Releases Report on How Trump Cuts Are Hurting Veterans and Caregivers

9. Baldwin Releases Report on How Trump Cuts Are Hurting Veterans and Caregivers

4 out of 5 veterans are worried about cuts impacting care

May 23rd, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

TEMPO Elects New Board of Directors as Organization Celebrates 50 Years of Empowering Women Leaders

10. TEMPO Elects New Board of Directors as Organization Celebrates 50 Years of Empowering Women Leaders

Ana Simpson Elected as Board Chair During Golden Anniversary Year

May 16th, 2025 by TEMPO

