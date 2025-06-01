The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. New Downtown Bar Promises ‘Best Sandwiches’ and ‘Dive Bar Prices’
Bar owners share their vision for replacing a downtown mainstay.
May 29th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
2. Stadium Authority Seeks Study to Redevelop Brewers Parking Lots
Mayor Johnson has criticized ‘sea of parking.’ Ballpark district seeks consultant.
May 28th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
3. New Mexican Restaurant For Howell Avenue
Flor de Piña is proposed for the former Hot Dish Pantry.
May 28th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
4. Three Milwaukee Affordable Housing Proposals Win State Funding
Ten Milwaukee projects submitted applications for coveted credits.
May 30th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Mexican Restaurant Planned For Site of Longtime Polish Restaurant
El Tsunami owner plans third Milwaukee restaurant.
May 30th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
6. Transportation: MCTS Finalizes New Route Changes
MOVE 2025 planning process for bus routes complete. Plan goes to County Board in June.
May 28th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
7. Murphy’s Law: The Wealth of Froedtert Hospital
Including massive pile of stocks and bonds, long list of high-paid execs.
May 27th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
8. WisDOT Unveils Four Options To Rebuild I-794
Open house draws hundreds, but a decision on preferred alternative is still more than a year away.
May 30th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Western Wisconsin City Loses Entire Police Force
Arcadia’s losses reflect national problem recruiting, retaining police officers.
May 27th, 2025 by Rich Kremer
10. New Land Creating Downtown Garden For Tenants
Gravel lot used for construction staging would become home for tomatoes.
May 29th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Statement from Mayor Cavalier Johnson Regarding WCD Agreement
May 29th, 2025 by Mayor Cavalier Johnson
3. Live at the Lakefront Lineup
2025 Concert Season at Henry Maier Festival Park with 19 Shows at American Family Insurance Amphitheater and BMO Pavilion
May 27th, 2025 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
4. American Family Field Homestand Highlights: May 26-28
Upcoming Homestand Highlighted by Dollar Dog Day, Jordan Love First Pitch and Ballpark Flyover
May 23rd, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers
6. Gov. Evers Appoints Ben Jones to the Dane County Circuit Court
May 23rd, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers
8. Dominican Center Welcomes New Executive Director, Britney Roberson
May 21st, 2025 by Dominican Center
9. Baldwin Releases Report on How Trump Cuts Are Hurting Veterans and Caregivers
4 out of 5 veterans are worried about cuts impacting care
May 23rd, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
10. TEMPO Elects New Board of Directors as Organization Celebrates 50 Years of Empowering Women Leaders
Ana Simpson Elected as Board Chair During Golden Anniversary Year
May 16th, 2025 by TEMPO
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsMay 25th, 2025 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsMay 18th, 2025 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsMay 11th, 2025 by Urban Milwaukee