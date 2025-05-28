New Mexican Restaurant For Howell Avenue

Flor de Piña is proposed for the former Hot Dish Pantry.

The former Hot Dish Pantry at 4125 S. Howell Ave. recently debuted a fresh coat of sunny yellow paint — a sign of change ahead, as a new concept, Flor de Piña, prepares to blossom in the space.

Maricela Mireles Martinez is behind the family-owned restaurant — her first business venture. She plans to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, along with tropical cocktails like piña coladas and a signature michelada recipe, known to convert even non-beer drinkers.

Flor de Piña, Spanish for “pineapple flower,” is a traditional dance from Tuxtepec, one of the largest cities in the state of Oaxaca. Rooted in indigenous culture, the folk performance features dancers in colorful attire carrying pineapples.

Mireles Martinez will further honor her Oaxacan heritage through the menu, featuring dishes like tlayudas, machucado and grilled corn. The restaurant also plans to serve tacos, enchiladas, chilaquiles, mole, birria, gorditas and more, along with seafood dishes such as ceviche, shrimp soup and oysters.

While the focus will be primarily on Mexican cuisine, breakfast items like pancakes, waffles, omelets and crepes may also be available. Dessert options could include chocoflan and cheesecake, according to the proposed menu.

Work is progressing on an outdoor patio, which will provide additional seating for guests — and an ideal spot to enjoy the aroma of roasting corn. Mireles Martinez said she hopes to add a small outdoor playground for kids. No other entertainment is planned at this time.

The 1,370-square-foot building was previously home to Hot Dish Pantry, a Midwestern comfort food restaurant that closed last fall. Other past tenants include Iron Grate BBQ Co. and Yum! Yum!

The 1950s-era building originally operated as Boy Blue, a soft-serve ice cream stand, and still retains its retro charm with large windows and a sloping roof. Mireles Martinez purchased the building for $380,000 last September, according to city assessment records.

A license application for Flor de Piña is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. If approved, the restaurant plans to open in the coming months and operate daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

