New Downtown Bar Promises ‘Best Sandwiches’ and ‘Dive Bar Prices’

It’s no 9-to-5, but Your Office will still pour a cup of ambition.

The new bar and restaurant is proposed to open this summer at 763 N. Milwaukee St., serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and “craft cocktails at dive bar prices.”

That’s according to owners Lisa Proeber, Nick Starr and Michael Sorge, who officially introduced the new concept Thursday morning. The upcoming tavern is set to replace My Office, which closed in 2020 after more than 50 years in business. Based on a permit filing, Urban Milwaukee first reported on the plan last week.

Described as a “community establishment,” Your Office plans to open daily from early morning until late night with a sandwich-focused menu and dive bar-style staples like pull tabs, slot machines and bar dice. Guests can also expect local sports and entertainment on the tavern’s TV.

“Walking into Your Office, you’ll be greeted with a warm interior that feels comfortable yet charming and unpolished,” Proeber, owner of The Middle Six marketing agency, said in a statement.

The menu, she added, will be “simple and classic,” featuring “the best sandwiches you’ve ever had,” along with high-quality drinks—without the elevated price tag. Other potential highlights include craft burgers and a Milwaukee breakfast brat. Food will be available for dine-in or to-go via a walk-up window.

Your Office is backed by years of industry experience. Proeber—who will lead sales, marketing and public relations—co-owns two suburban Milwaukee locations of Board & Brush, a chain of sip-and-paint studios. Starr, a risk advisor at Acrisure, will lead community relations efforts and strategic vision. Sorge, owner of Black Sheep in Walker’s Point, will manage daily operations focused on staffing and menu curation.

A press release notes that Your Office aims to preserve the history of the previous establishment, My Office, while celebrating “the people who make Milwaukee a great place to live, work and play.”

Guests will be encouraged to bring in awards and trophies to display behind the bar.

More information will be available on the future tavern’s website, as well as its Instagram and Facebook pages.

