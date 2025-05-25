Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - May 25th, 2025 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Milwaukee Auto Jobs Will Move To Detroit

1. Milwaukee Auto Jobs Will Move To Detroit

Stellantis building new Metro Detroit Megahub for parts distribution.

May 21st, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Nearby Nature Milwaukee’s Entire Staff Laid Off

2. Nearby Nature Milwaukee’s Entire Staff Laid Off

‘Shocking.’ Since 2017 nonprofit has reconnected Black people to nature.

May 18th, 2025 by PrincessSafiya Byers

My Office or Yours? New Bar Planned For Downtown

3. My Office or Yours? New Bar Planned For Downtown

Your Office will bring new life to vacant East Town building.

May 23rd, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Rep. Van Orden Wants to End Spring Elections in Wisconsin

4. Rep. Van Orden Wants to End Spring Elections in Wisconsin

Republicans ‘just don’t vote in spring elections,’ says GOP congressman.

May 21st, 2025 by Anna Marie Yanny

Murphy’s Law: Milwaukee’s City Slogan Is… What?

5. Murphy’s Law: Milwaukee’s City Slogan Is… What?

Fresh Coast City? Genuine American? No one seems to know. Is that a problem?

May 19th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

Op Ed: Cutting The Fat at MPS Central Office?

6. Op Ed: Cutting The Fat at MPS Central Office?

The jobs being eliminated are already of those working in classrooms.

May 22nd, 2025 by Christopher Fons

New Event Venue Would Fill Empty Industrial Building

7. New Event Venue Would Fill Empty Industrial Building

A ‘perfect’ location, says veteran event planner Jerhonda McCrary.

May 19th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Judge Chris Taylor Will Run for Wisconsin Supreme Court

8. Judge Chris Taylor Will Run for Wisconsin Supreme Court

Will challenge incumbent Rebecca Bradley in another liberal v. conservative race.

May 20th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

Restaurant, Venue Proposed for Downtown Riverside Site

9. Restaurant, Venue Proposed for Downtown Riverside Site

Plan could bring new life to long vacant space in Cawker Building.

May 19th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Disease Outbreak Disrupts Anodyne Union Election

10. Disease Outbreak Disrupts Anodyne Union Election

It remains unclear what happens next, including with ballots already cast.

May 23rd, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

TEMPO Elects New Board of Directors as Organization Celebrates 50 Years of Empowering Women Leaders

1. TEMPO Elects New Board of Directors as Organization Celebrates 50 Years of Empowering Women Leaders

Ana Simpson Elected as Board Chair During Golden Anniversary Year

May 16th, 2025 by TEMPO

Sen. Johnson Joins Sen. Scott, Colleagues in Introducing Resolution Celebrating National Charter Schools Week

2. Sen. Johnson Joins Sen. Scott, Colleagues in Introducing Resolution Celebrating National Charter Schools Week

 

May 20th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson

Sarah Hagenow Selected as 78th Alice in Dairyland

3. Sarah Hagenow Selected as 78th Alice in Dairyland

 

May 17th, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

Pocan Slams “Big, Beautiful Bill for Billionaires”

4. Pocan Slams “Big, Beautiful Bill for Billionaires”

 

May 22nd, 2025 by U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan

Dominican Center Welcomes New Executive Director, Britney Roberson

5. Dominican Center Welcomes New Executive Director, Britney Roberson

 

May 21st, 2025 by Dominican Center

Congresswoman Gwen Moore Introduces Legislation to Strengthen Social Security

6. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Introduces Legislation to Strengthen Social Security

 

May 21st, 2025 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore

Baldwin Releases Report on How Trump Cuts Are Hurting Veterans and Caregivers

7. Baldwin Releases Report on How Trump Cuts Are Hurting Veterans and Caregivers

4 out of 5 veterans are worried about cuts impacting care

May 23rd, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Republicans’ Bill Will Rip Away Health Insurance from Over 228,000 Wisconsinites

8. Republicans’ Bill Will Rip Away Health Insurance from Over 228,000 Wisconsinites

Nearly 230,000 Wisconsinites who rely on Medicaid and Affordable Care Act will lose health insurance

May 21st, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

PSI Chairman Johnson Requests Transparency from Biden Cabinet Officials Regarding the Former President’s Cognitive Decline

9. PSI Chairman Johnson Requests Transparency from Biden Cabinet Officials Regarding the Former President’s Cognitive Decline

 

May 22nd, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson

Moore, Pocan, Jayapal, McCollum, and Omar Raise Concerns Over Judicial Independence Following Arrest of Judge Dugan

10. Moore, Pocan, Jayapal, McCollum, and Omar Raise Concerns Over Judicial Independence Following Arrest of Judge Dugan

 

May 19th, 2025 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us