The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Milwaukee Auto Jobs Will Move To Detroit
Stellantis building new Metro Detroit Megahub for parts distribution.
May 21st, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Nearby Nature Milwaukee’s Entire Staff Laid Off
‘Shocking.’ Since 2017 nonprofit has reconnected Black people to nature.
May 18th, 2025 by PrincessSafiya Byers
3. My Office or Yours? New Bar Planned For Downtown
Your Office will bring new life to vacant East Town building.
May 23rd, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
4. Rep. Van Orden Wants to End Spring Elections in Wisconsin
Republicans ‘just don’t vote in spring elections,’ says GOP congressman.
May 21st, 2025 by Anna Marie Yanny
5. Murphy’s Law: Milwaukee’s City Slogan Is… What?
Fresh Coast City? Genuine American? No one seems to know. Is that a problem?
May 19th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
6. Op Ed: Cutting The Fat at MPS Central Office?
The jobs being eliminated are already of those working in classrooms.
May 22nd, 2025 by Christopher Fons
7. New Event Venue Would Fill Empty Industrial Building
A ‘perfect’ location, says veteran event planner Jerhonda McCrary.
May 19th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Judge Chris Taylor Will Run for Wisconsin Supreme Court
Will challenge incumbent Rebecca Bradley in another liberal v. conservative race.
May 20th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
9. Restaurant, Venue Proposed for Downtown Riverside Site
Plan could bring new life to long vacant space in Cawker Building.
May 19th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
10. Disease Outbreak Disrupts Anodyne Union Election
It remains unclear what happens next, including with ballots already cast.
May 23rd, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. TEMPO Elects New Board of Directors as Organization Celebrates 50 Years of Empowering Women Leaders
Ana Simpson Elected as Board Chair During Golden Anniversary Year
May 16th, 2025 by TEMPO
4. Pocan Slams “Big, Beautiful Bill for Billionaires”
May 22nd, 2025 by U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan
5. Dominican Center Welcomes New Executive Director, Britney Roberson
May 21st, 2025 by Dominican Center
7. Baldwin Releases Report on How Trump Cuts Are Hurting Veterans and Caregivers
4 out of 5 veterans are worried about cuts impacting care
May 23rd, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
8. Republicans’ Bill Will Rip Away Health Insurance from Over 228,000 Wisconsinites
Nearly 230,000 Wisconsinites who rely on Medicaid and Affordable Care Act will lose health insurance
May 21st, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
