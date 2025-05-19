Restaurant, Venue Proposed for Downtown Riverside Site

Plan could bring new life to long vacant space in Cawker Building.

A new proposal could bring a bar, restaurant and event venue to the Cawker Building, the former home of Pier 106 Seafood Tavern and Brunch.

Jamilah Monroe is seeking approval to open JoSa’ on the River at 106 W. Wells St., according to a license application recently submitted to the City of Milwaukee.

With previous experience as a restaurant manager, Monroe plans to reimagine the seafood spot, expanding its focus to include a diverse menu, alcoholic beverages and entertainment like karaoke and live music.

She’s working with David Koscielniak of Kozitecture to update the building’s flooring, fixtures, paint, and plumbing, with renovations expected to be completed by July. Pending city approval, JoSa’ on the River aims to welcome its first customers in August.

Once open, the business expects to generate approximately 70% of its revenue from food, with the remaining 30% from alcohol sales. The restaurant would be family-friendly during the day, with entry restricted to guests 21 and older after 9 p.m.

JoSa’ is slated to occupy 2,600 square feet on the east side of the Cawker Building, overlooking the Milwaukee River. A separate occupancy permit and license application reveal plans for a 3,650-square-foot assembly hall, The Riverwalk Event Center, in the adjacent space formerly occupied by Brunch — which has been renamed Brunch it Up and relocated to Milwaukee Street.

Floor plans show The Riverwalk Event Center would feature standing tables, a seating area, a service bar and dedicated space for live entertainment. Set to open in September, the venue is seeking permits to host bands, instrumental musicians, comedy acts, DJs, poetry readings, dancing by both patrons and performers, karaoke and up to 12 concerts annually.

Monroe paid $290,000 for the restaurant and event spaces, according to the license application.

Pier 106 closed closed in 2019 after flood damage forced the riverside business to shut down. Prior to the seafood restaurant, Port of Call operated in the building.

Monroe did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

