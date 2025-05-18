Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - May 18th, 2025 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Third Ward Noise ‘Getting Really Bad’

1. Third Ward Noise ‘Getting Really Bad’

Dirt bikes, tricked out cars, drug use at east end of Erie St. But which government has oversight?

May 12th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Bronzeville Center for Arts Loses Its Main Donor

2. Murphy’s Law: Bronzeville Center for Arts Loses Its Main Donor

Wealthy philanthropist Deborah Kern has resigned from the board.

May 12th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

An Iowa City With Five Microsoft Data Center Complexes Reveals What Wisconsin Can Expect

3. An Iowa City With Five Microsoft Data Center Complexes Reveals What Wisconsin Can Expect

Microsoft keeps building and building in West Des Moines, with a great local impact.

May 15th, 2025 by Evan Casey

Milwaukee Must Pay 2nd Largest Legal Settlement in History

4. Milwaukee Must Pay 2nd Largest Legal Settlement in History

‘This is bullsh*t!’ Council members angry that botched trial will cost city millions.

May 13th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Polednik Leaving Milwaukee Art Museum

5. Polednik Leaving Milwaukee Art Museum

Polednik will resign after nine years leading art museum.

May 14th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

Grand Jury Indicts Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan

6. Grand Jury Indicts Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan

Prosecutors allege she helped a man evade ICE agents.

May 13th, 2025 by Sarah Lehr

5 Dead, Hundreds Displaced by Milwaukee Fire

7. 5 Dead, Hundreds Displaced by Milwaukee Fire

Fire spread quickly at west-side apartment building without sprinkler system.

May 12th, 2025 by WPR Staff

Murphy’s Law: Racism Erupts in Racine County

8. Murphy’s Law: Racism Erupts in Racine County

What an ugly incident at high school sports event tells about current state of the nation.

May 14th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

Harley-Davidson CEO Barely Survives Overthrow Attempt

9. Harley-Davidson CEO Barely Survives Overthrow Attempt

2nd biggest shareholder fought to oust CEO Jochen Zeitz and 2 board members.

May 14th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Popular Lobster Truck Launching Milwaukee Location

10. Popular Lobster Truck Launching Milwaukee Location

Cousins Maine Lobster will open a permanent location in June.

May 13th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Supervisors Issue Statement Regarding Rufus King High School Track Team Incident at Waterford High School

1. Supervisors Issue Statement Regarding Rufus King High School Track Team Incident at Waterford High School

 

May 12th, 2025 by Sup. Priscilla E Coggs-Jones

Sen. Johnson for The Wall Street Journal: The Ugly Truth About the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

2. Sen. Johnson for The Wall Street Journal: The Ugly Truth About the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

 

May 12th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson

Brewers Announce Star Wars™ Night Postgame Laser Show

3. Brewers Announce Star Wars™ Night Postgame Laser Show

Fans Invited to Stay Postgame on Friday, May 16 for Laser Show

May 9th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers

Children’s Wisconsin Welcomes Benjamin Mansalis, MD, as Chief Information and Digital Officer

4. Children’s Wisconsin Welcomes Benjamin Mansalis, MD, as Chief Information and Digital Officer

 

May 12th, 2025 by Children’s Wisconsin

Sen. Johnson Joins Sen. Cotton in Introducing Bipartisan Bill to Protect Military Installations from Unauthorized Drones

5. Sen. Johnson Joins Sen. Cotton in Introducing Bipartisan Bill to Protect Military Installations from Unauthorized Drones

 

May 16th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson

Baldwin Slams Trump Plan to Shutter Agency that Addresses Opioid Epidemic and Provides Mental Health Support

6. Baldwin Slams Trump Plan to Shutter Agency that Addresses Opioid Epidemic and Provides Mental Health Support

SAMHSA gives out grants to Wisconsin communities to tackle the fentanyl epidemic, oversees the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, and more

May 12th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Froedtert Hospital and Milwaukee Police Department Joint Press Statement

7. Froedtert Hospital and Milwaukee Police Department Joint Press Statement

 

May 12th, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Announces New “Building Bridges” Small Business Development Program

8. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Announces New “Building Bridges” Small Business Development Program

The Building Bridges commercial corridor activation program will establish a small business liaison to provide resources to support small businesses across Milwaukee County

May 12th, 2025 by County Executive David Crowley

Superintendent Announces Administrative Changes to MPS Central Office

9. Superintendent Announces Administrative Changes to MPS Central Office

New Structure Aims to Accelerate Academic Outcomes, Improve Operational Effectiveness and Accountability, and Make MPS an Employer of Choice

May 13th, 2025 by Milwaukee Public Schools

Sen. Johnson Joins Sen. Lankford in Introducing Regulatory Accountability Act to Rein in Unelected Bureaucrats

10. Sen. Johnson Joins Sen. Lankford in Introducing Regulatory Accountability Act to Rein in Unelected Bureaucrats

 

May 13th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us