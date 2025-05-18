The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Third Ward Noise ‘Getting Really Bad’
Dirt bikes, tricked out cars, drug use at east end of Erie St. But which government has oversight?
May 12th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Murphy’s Law: Bronzeville Center for Arts Loses Its Main Donor
Wealthy philanthropist Deborah Kern has resigned from the board.
May 12th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
3. An Iowa City With Five Microsoft Data Center Complexes Reveals What Wisconsin Can Expect
Microsoft keeps building and building in West Des Moines, with a great local impact.
May 15th, 2025 by Evan Casey
4. Milwaukee Must Pay 2nd Largest Legal Settlement in History
‘This is bullsh*t!’ Council members angry that botched trial will cost city millions.
May 13th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Polednik Leaving Milwaukee Art Museum
Polednik will resign after nine years leading art museum.
May 14th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
6. Grand Jury Indicts Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan
Prosecutors allege she helped a man evade ICE agents.
May 13th, 2025 by Sarah Lehr
7. 5 Dead, Hundreds Displaced by Milwaukee Fire
Fire spread quickly at west-side apartment building without sprinkler system.
May 12th, 2025 by WPR Staff
8. Murphy’s Law: Racism Erupts in Racine County
What an ugly incident at high school sports event tells about current state of the nation.
May 14th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
9. Harley-Davidson CEO Barely Survives Overthrow Attempt
2nd biggest shareholder fought to oust CEO Jochen Zeitz and 2 board members.
May 14th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Popular Lobster Truck Launching Milwaukee Location
Cousins Maine Lobster will open a permanent location in June.
May 13th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
3. Brewers Announce Star Wars™ Night Postgame Laser Show
Fans Invited to Stay Postgame on Friday, May 16 for Laser Show
May 9th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers
6. Baldwin Slams Trump Plan to Shutter Agency that Addresses Opioid Epidemic and Provides Mental Health Support
SAMHSA gives out grants to Wisconsin communities to tackle the fentanyl epidemic, oversees the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, and more
May 12th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
8. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Announces New “Building Bridges” Small Business Development Program
The Building Bridges commercial corridor activation program will establish a small business liaison to provide resources to support small businesses across Milwaukee County
May 12th, 2025 by County Executive David Crowley
9. Superintendent Announces Administrative Changes to MPS Central Office
New Structure Aims to Accelerate Academic Outcomes, Improve Operational Effectiveness and Accountability, and Make MPS an Employer of Choice
May 13th, 2025 by Milwaukee Public Schools
