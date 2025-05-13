Popular Lobster Truck Lauching Milwaukee Location

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Cousins Maine Lobster survived the “Shark Tank.” Now it’s looking to get its claws into Milwaukee.

After tours through Wisconsin last summer and fall — including a stop in Wauwatosa — the brand has partnered with Chris Goeman and Kevin Smith to launch a Milwaukee-based food truck in June.

Known for its Maine lobster rolls, tacos and bisque, the fast-casual franchise, backed by Barbara Corcoran of “Shark Tank,” operates nearly 60 food trucks and four brick-and-mortar restaurants nationwide.

Goeman and Smith were inspired to bring the concept to Milwaukee after seeing high demand at the Chicago truck.

“When I saw the lines forming for Cousins Maine Lobster made up of customers from several neighborhoods away, we knew the demand was real,” Smith said in a statement. “It’s a clear sign that people are craving this authentic Maine lobster experience, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

Menus vary by location, but typically feature several styles of lobster rolls: Maine, served chilled with a touch of mayo; the Connecticut, served warm with lemon butter; and Garlic Butter, served warm with butter, garlic, parmesan and herbs. The food trucks also offer lobster bisque and clam chowder, along with specialties like lobster tacos and lobster grilled cheese.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Real-life cousins Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis founded Cousins Maine Lobster in 2012 with the desire to share their family traditions with a wider audience. The company later appeared on the business pitch show “Shark Tank,” securing a $55,000 investment from Corcoran.

It’s now one of the fastest-growing seafood concepts in the U.S., with plans to open 30 locations this year and reach 100 by the end of 2025, according to a news release.

“We’re excited to permanently expand into Wisconsin and bring the Cousins Maine Lobster experience to a new market,” said Lindsay Herberger, director of franchise development for Cousins, in a statement. “Chris and Kevin’s enthusiasm and business experience make them ideal partners to grow our presence in Milwaukee and beyond. We look forward to supporting their success as they introduce our brand to more guests across the state.”

In addition to the proposed Milwaukee food truck, which has not yet disclosed its exact address, Cousins plans to expand to Madison in 2026 and Green Bay in 2027.