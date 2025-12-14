Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Solemn Oath Brewery isn’t quite ready to debut its planned Bay View taproom, however, the Illinois-based business is already getting to know the neighbors.

On Thursday, Dec. 18, Supermoon Beer Company will host the brewery for a preview pop-up to introduce its signature beers and the people behind them.

“If we know you, we can’t wait to see you. If we don’t, we can’t wait to meet you,” Solemn Oath shared in an online message.

The event, running from 4 to 9 p.m. at 3145 S. Howell Ave., will feature nine draft lines from the Illinois brewery—properly poured in Solemn Oath glassware, Supermoon promises. Take-home bottles and cans, ranging from hop-driven styles to bourbon barreled beers, will also be available, along with merch. The MKE Bento food truck will be on-site throughout the evening.

Solemn Oath announced its forthcoming Milwaukee location in October, planning to fill the former 1840 Brewing Company space at 342 E. Ward St. The brewery is targeting a mid-2026 launch. For now, beers from Solemn Oath and its sister brand, Hidden Hand, are available for purchase statewide.

Meanwhile, Supermoon is in the process of its own expansion, having recently secured self-distribution permissions for Illinois. Its beers are expected on shelves and menus in the near future, with an official Chicago launch party set at The Beer Temple, 3173 N. Elston Ave., on Jan. 24.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Madison Restaurateur Planning Bay View Location

Read the full article

Tea Shop Opens in Bay View

A new tea shop quietly joined the Bay View neighborhood in late November, offering a curated menu of organic teas, baked goods and fresh popcorn—plus ample space to slow down and settle in. Jasher’s Organic Tea House is snuggled at the back of Joyce Skylight Court at 2680 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. Cozy couches, gentle background music and a shelf full of board games give the cafe the feel of a living room. And, in a way, it is. Owners Jack and Rumi DeDecker spend evenings there with their son, Jasher, for whom the business is named. Though he’s just shy of 2 years old, Jasher is already a fan—not yet of the tea, but definitely the snacks. In addition to warm popcorn made with coconut and avocado oils, the shop offers Bundt cake, scones and cookies from Rise and Shine Bakery, led by a member of the DeDeckers’ church. “Her lemon blueberry scones are a hit,” Jack said, noting that the pastries are typically first to sell out. Gluten- and dairy-free treats are also available.

Read the full article

Barbecue Restaurant Opens on North Avenue

Read the full article

Cookbook Author Plans Milwaukee Pop-Up

Peanut butter and jelly, chips and dip, spaghetti and meatballs—classic pairings are deeply entwined with dining culture. Could coffee and carbonara be next? Joshua McFadden hopes so. The cookbook author is in the midst of a national tour promoting his latest release, Six Seasons of Pasta, along with his favored breakfast combination: espresso and carbonara. On Dec. 22, he’ll partner with La Marzocco to bring the pairing to Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern, located in Brewers Hill at 234 E. Vine St. The event will take place during regular brunch hours, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., pairing silky carbonara with freshly brewed espresso, the coffee’s bitterness cutting through the rich, creamy pasta.

Read the full article

The National Cafe is Closed

Read the full article

Mexican Restaurant Planned Near Kosciuszko Park

A new restaurant serving tacos, tortas and other Mexican fare is slated to open at 1105 W. Lincoln Ave., joining an increasingly diverse dining scene in the blocks surrounding Kosciuszko Park. El Coqueto, led by Diana Villegas Coronel, would occupy a vacant building that previously operated as Taqueria la Salsa. The taco restaurant is no longer on Lincoln Avenue, but continues with a location at 119 E. Oklahoma Ave. Like its predecessor, El Coqueto would specialize in authentic Mexican flavors, offering tacos filled with a choice of pastor, steak, chicken, chorizo, birria, cabeza or carnitas—available Mexican style with onions and cilantro or American style with ground beef, lettuce, tomato and cheese in a hard or soft-shell tortilla. A proposed menu also features a selection of tortas, including milanesa and Hawaiian-inspired sandwiches, along with entrees like quesabirria, tostadas and barbecue ribs. Additional dishes—burritos, burgers, chicken wings, street corn and more—are billed as house favorites.

Read the full article

Uncle Wolfie’s Highlights Former Menu Items

Read the full article

Have Burgers, Will Travel

As a young man, Randey Fisher set out to become a politician. Today, he’s a multi-store franchisee for McDonald’s. Though his chosen career trades constituents for customers, the two paths are more alike than expected. Now more than a decade into his career, the Milwaukee native is returning to his hometown to take over two local McDonald’s—including one adjacent to the city’s landmark french fry house. “For me, it’s always been about people,” said Fisher, whose childhood dream was to become the first Black president. “Obviously someone beat me to it,” he added with a laugh. “But I know it’s important that I continue to give back—whether that’s through politics or now as a business owner.” Fisher attended Rufus King High School and Marquette University, where he studied politics and business. After graduation, he moved to Detroit for a related job, but quickly realized it wasn’t a great fit. “Politics wasn’t really my thing,” Fisher said, adding that he still hoped to work in a field that prioritized connection and positive change.

Read the full article

Cocktail Bar Plans ‘Murder at the Mansion’

With an identity rooted in storytelling, Agency is now turning its customers into characters. The cocktail bar, 817 N. Marshall St., will host an immersive murder mystery experience on Dec. 31, inviting more than three dozen patrons to imbibe, investigate—and attempt to make it out alive. The event is set at Ashford Manor, Agency’s Dubbel Dutch location reimagined as the sprawling home of a fictional—and immensely wealthy—bootlegging family. Upon crossing the threshold of the historic hotel, guests will be transported to New Year’s Eve, 1925, where they’ll adopt new personalities, uncover hidden clues and play detective in their quest to solve a sudden and mysterious death. “Since our inception, we have aimed to explore new and exciting ways to make the act of going out for the night one that is as indelible and immersive as it is delicious,” Agency partner Ryan Castelaz said in a statement. “These experiences are our bread and butter, and we are so excited to bring people into a new world with us on one of the most celebratory nights of the year.”

Read the full article

City Blocks Proposed Businesses, Cites Illegal Activity

Read the full article

Restaurants Plead For Patronage

For Milwaukee’s restaurant industry, the winter months are synonymous with slow season, as harsh weather, earlier sunsets and fewer tourists—not to mention a glut of leftovers and holiday treats—discourage diners from venturing out. The stretch is especially precarious for small businesses operating on razor thin margins. And though most can manage with proper preparation, this year feels different. “We have been speaking with our Milwaukee restaurant friends these past few weeks and all of us are struggling right now,” Heirloom MKE shared in an social media post Monday morning, noting that 2025 has been its worst year on record. The Bay View restaurant is one of numerous small businesses to sound the alarm in the past week, lamenting sluggish sales and warning of imminent closure. Seven Swans Creperie and Strange Town both issued pleas for support over the weekend, citing two low-traffic weeks.

Read the full article

East Side Cider Taproom Closing

Amid a tumultuous time for local food and beverage businesses, Milwaukee will finish the year with one fewer taproom. Pomona Cider Company plans to close at the end of December after a nearly three-year run on the East Side. The area has seen numerous closings in recent months. Leadership shared the news in an online post over the weekend, noting gratitude for the taproom’s supporters and volunteers, and advising customers about final events this month. “We are devastated to be closing our doors but will remember and think of you all and the amazing times we had here fondly,” the post says. “We love [you] all so much and will miss you all so very dearly.” Pomona’s final day of service will be Dec. 27.

Read the full article

First Milwaukee Location For Popular Middle Eastern Restaurant

Read the full article

Do You Know Milwaukee’s Muffin Man?

Read the full article

Well-Known Restaurant Planning Harbor District Location

Read the full article