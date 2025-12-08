East Side Cider Taproom Closing

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Amid a tumultuous time for local food and beverage businesses, Milwaukee will finish the year with one fewer taproom. Pomona Cider Company plans to close at the end of December after a nearly three-year run on the East Side. The area has seen numerous closings in recent months.

Leadership shared the news in an online post over the weekend, noting gratitude for the taproom’s supporters and volunteers, and advising customers about final events this month.

“We are devastated to be closing our doors but will remember and think of you all and the amazing times we had here fondly,” the post says. “We love [you] all so much and will miss you all so very dearly.”

Pomona’s final day of service will be Dec. 27.

The cider company, named for the Roman goddess of orchards, opened in April 2023 at 2163 N. Farwell Ave., transforming a former office building into a home for its locally fermented apple and pear ciders.

A tasting room at its core, Pomona offers an approachable menu for entry-level cider drinkers—denoting sweetness, tasting notes and ABV percentage—as well as innovative options such as spruce tip and Thai chili lime ciders for more adventurous drinkers.

Beyond supermarket staples like Honeycrisp and Gala, the company uses lesser-known varieties like Bulmer’s Norman, Ellis Bitter and Harry Master’s Jersey to achieve unique flavors and characteristics in its ciders.

Co-owners Bob Purman and Yannique Purman, who run the Milwaukee business with Tom Gabert, contribute hand-picked fruits from their Door County orchard. The married couple also own Island Orchard Cider in Ellison Bay. Gabert initially opened the Milwaukee taproom with Sawyer Purman, who is no longer listed on the business’s license application.

In addition to straight-up ciders, the orchard-themed taproom also serves cocktails, non-alcoholic beverages and gourmet snacks like smoked chili butter soft pretzel bites and a three-cheese apple melt featuring sliced granny smiths layered with fig jam, gorgonzola, cheddar and parmesan.

Pomona’s closure comes one year after Lost Valley Cider Co. shuttered its location at 408 W. Florida St., leaving Cache Cider as the city’s sole cider-focused taproom.

Several pre-scheduled events remain at the East Side taproom, including a Dec. 12 live music performance, a Dec. 19 comedy show, Dec. 20 holiday markers market and Dec. 20 sapphic social. The taproom will continue its regular hours through Dec. 20. It will remain closed Dec. 25 and 25, then host a “final hurrah” Dec. 26 and 27.

Pomona is open Wednesday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

