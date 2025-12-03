Beans & Barley is Closing

Longtime restaurant, deli and retail shop to close in early 2026, citing sale of its building.

Beans & Barley is bowing out. The East Side fixture, a local favorite for vegetarian meals, deli items, groceries and gifts, will close its doors at the end of January.

“The time has come for Beans to be done and our stewardship of this beautiful entity to end,” the business shared in a Wednesday morning announcement, citing the sale of its building, 1901 E. North Ave., as a principal reason for the closure.

The property, including a triangular parking lot and the 18,000-square-foot building that houses Beans & Barley and the mini-golf bar Nine Below, was listed for sale in early November for $2.25 million— a figure that Beans & Barley has said it is “not in a position” to pay.

In the online listing, broker Bill Bradley of Brickway Commercial Real Estate touts the site as a walkable location with strong pedestrian and vehicle traffic, making it “a standout opportunity for investors, owner-occupants of developers.” However, one source of built-in income will vanish with Beans & Barley. Nine Below has not shared a public update related to the sale.

Beans & Barley debuted at as a health food store in 1973 and began serving hot meals in 1979. Today, the restaurant offers breakfast, lunch and dinner with an emphasis on vegetarian and vegan dishes. A deli counter and espresso bar occupy the eastern half of the space, along with a retail area spotlighting small brands and local artisans.

The store’s original building was destroyed in a 1993 fire, prompting a full rebuild and giving rise to the ivy-covered exterior and glowing signage that have since become a hallmark of the neighborhood. “We hope that these last few months will bring a chance to see all of you here for one last time, and to give this legendary business the send off we think she deserves,” the post continued.

News of the closure follows a series of challenges for Beans & Barley, which briefly closed last spring after failing an inspection by the Milwaukee Health Department (MHD). In November 2024, an employee worked for several days while positive for Hepatitis A, an infectious liver disease. MHD provided vaccinations to those who may have been exposed.

Beans & Barley’s upcoming closure will mark the latest blow for the neighborhood where several prominent businesses, including a food hall, taproom, sports bar and Italian restaurant, have shuttered in the past year.

In closing, the business implored customers to frequent and support small businesses. “They will not make it without you,” the post says. “They make up your community, they are what makes this city incredible and they need you.”

The restaurant also called on hospitality businesses to hire members of its 70-person staff following the early 2026 closure.

Beans & Barley is expected to continue its regular hours—with exceptions for upcoming holidays—through January. The business is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

James Neumeyer and Polly Kaplan, co-owners since 2012, were not immediately available to comment.

