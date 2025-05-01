City Closes Beans & Barley For Failed Health Inspection, Restaurant Quickly Reopened

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A popular East Side restaurant was temporarily closed following an inspection by the Milwaukee Health Department (MHD).

Beans & Barley, 1901 E. North Ave., was shuttered Wednesday after it failed a “routine annual inspection.”

But by Thursday morning, the city had given it the all clear to reopen.

“During the inspection, MHD identified multiple violations, including priority violations, resulting in a score of 44%. Staff issued an immediate Order to Cease Operations,” said MHD in a statement before the follow-up inspection. “Key issues included improper handwashing practices, cold food being held at unsafe temperatures, and expired food items stored beyond their date limits. These types of violations pose potential risks for foodborne illness and must be corrected before the business can reopen.”

The 52-year-old restaurant includes a sit-down restaurant, deli, coffee bar and store.

A multi-page inspection report details issues with an employee choosing to dip their hands in the rinse compartment of a sink instead of washing them properly, the improper storage of wiping clothes, numerous foods, including fruits, potato and pasta salads, cheese and bean patties being stored at too high of temperatures, improperly date-marked foods, soiled contact surfaces on an ice machine, ventilation hood and cutting board, evidence of flies in a food prep sink and poorly cleaned walls, ceilings and floors.

By Thursday morning, all of those issues were remedied and the business was back to operating on its normal hours.

An employee training was scheduled with MHD for a future date.

The restaurant previously held an A rating from the city, but still fell victim last fall to an employee who worked for several days while positive for Hepatitis A, an infectious liver disease. MHD provided vaccinations to those who were possibly exposed out of an “abundance of caution.”

The restaurant’s ownership group is led by James Neumeyer, who was not immediately available to comment.

