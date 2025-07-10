East Side Italian Restaurant Announces Closure

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

L’incontro held its final service Monday after just over a year in business on Milwaukee’s East Side.

The Italian restaurant, led by Paul Piotrowski and Juneil-Paulo Cabreza cited financial challenges that made it “unsustainable” to continue operating.

“This has been a difficult year for many of us and, unfortunately, small businesses are also feeling the squeeze,” the owners shared in an online statement.

L’Incontro, Italian for “the meeting,” opened at 2315 N. Murray Ave. in April 2024, following the abrupt closure of its predecessor, Tavolino.

Piotrowski, an experienced bar manager, and Cabreza, Tavolino’s former head chef, partnered for the project, which brought new life — and a fresh twist on Italian cuisine — to the Murray Hill restaurant space.

A seasonal menu featured classic pasta dishes like rigatoni with Sunday sauce and spinach gnudi, along with fusion twists such as crab vodka sauce and sichuan-spiked cacio e pepe. The restaurant also offered personal pizzas, or pizzettas, an assortment of shareable appetizers and desserts like tiramisu and cannoli.

Service expanded in March, when Cabreza revived his Filipino concept, Bad English, as a Monday-night pop-up at the restaurant, offering dishes like lumpia, adobo, fried snapper and a longanisa smashburger.

The pop-up, honoring Cabreza’s heritage, culture and childhood, later added a second service on Thursdays, and continued until L’Incontro’s final week.

“We’re so proud of the product that we were able to serve to everyone, and we wouldn’t have been able to do it without our outstanding team,” the post continued. “They are the heart and soul of this place, and made it so fun to work here every day.”

Prior to its opening, L’Incontro redecorated the minimalist Tavolino space with floral wallpaper, colorful art and homey, pillow-lined banquettes. The restaurant’s retractable garage door and spacious sidewalk patio — assets during warm weather months — remain unchanged.

Mike Vitucci owns the East Side building, which is also home to Izzy Hops and Kawa.

Piotrowski and Cabreza thanked staff, friends and guests in their closing message, also sharing excitement for “the next business that will carry on the rich tradition of this space and neighborhood.”

Piotrowski could not immediately be reached for comment.

