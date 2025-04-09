The Lafayette Place Will Not Reopen

Damaged in September crash, the Lower East Side cafe space is now for lease.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Lafayette Place has been closed since last September, when a driver crashed into the side of its building, 1978 N. Farwell Ave., causing extensive structural damage.

While building repairs are progressing steadily, the vegan cafe has scrapped its initial plans to reopen.

Lisa Wierzbinski, an employee at The Lafayette Place’s sister cafe, The National Cafe, confirmed the news in a social media comment. “Lafayette Place will not be reopening!” she wrote, noting that owners Amy Plennes and Angela Wierzbinski, along with their employees, “are heartbroken over the choice.”

She encouraged diners to continue supporting The National, 839 W. National Ave., which offers a taste of the former restaurant with dishes like the Vegan Brekkie Sammy and Vegan Cinnamon Roll.

Building owner Michel Aboul-Zelof is seeking a new tenant for the 720-square-foot commercial space, available for lease at $2,500 per month.

The online listing, represented by real estate agent Mark Kivley of RE/MAX Lakeside-North, emphasizes the property’s “prime” location, making it suitable for a variety of uses, including retail, dining or office space. Kivley confirmed that the building’s upper-level residential space is not for lease.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The Lafayette Place opened in November 2021 at the high-traffic corner of N. Farwell Avenue and E. Lafayette Place, serving a fully plant-based menu of breakfast and lunch dishes, plus smoothies and coffee.

On Sept. 2, 2024, a motorist traveling south on the one-way Farwell Avenue attempted to turn left from the center lane, cutting off another driver and causing them to swerve into the north side of cafe.

The cafe was closed at the time, and though no injuries were reported, the building’s entrance, windows and Cream City brick facade sustained significant damage. The crash also compromised the building’s structural integrity, making it unsafe for anyone — including customers and staff — to enter.

In the days after the incident, Plennes told Urban Milwaukee that the business would return “better than ever,” following repairs. However, that plan changed course in recent months.

The building, previously home to Celesta and Abu’s Jerusalem of the Gold, has been hit by drivers on previous occasions, according to social media commenters.

Plennes did not respond to multiple requests for comment by the time of publication.

Photos

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.