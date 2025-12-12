Tea Shop Opens in Bay View

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new tea shop quietly joined the Bay View neighborhood in late November, offering a curated menu of organic teas, baked goods and fresh popcorn—plus ample space to slow down and settle in.

Jasher’s Organic Tea House is snuggled at the back of Joyce Skylight Court at 2680 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. Cozy couches, gentle background music and a shelf full of board games give the cafe the feel of a living room. And, in a way, it is.

Owners Jack and Rumi DeDecker spend evenings there with their son, Jasher, for whom the business is named. Though he’s just shy of 2 years old, Jasher is already a fan—not yet of the tea, but definitely the snacks.

In addition to warm popcorn made with coconut and avocado oils, the shop offers Bundt cake, scones and cookies from Rise and Shine Bakery, led by a member of the DeDeckers’ church. “Her lemon blueberry scones are a hit,” Jack said, noting that the pastries are typically first to sell out. Gluten- and dairy-free treats are also available.

The cafe’s main focus, however, is tea. Its menu features more than 20 varieties ranging from herbal infusions like vanilla rooibos and turmeric ginger tonic to energizing blends like jade cloud and floral white teas. Jasher’s also serves ceremonial matcha, yerba mate and pu’er tuo cha, a fermented and compressed tea from China that holds up to multiple infusions.

Traditional masala chai, made with black assam tea, fresh ginger, whole spices and jaggery, has emerged as an early favorite. Rumi, who grew up drinking the blend, now prepares it for the cafe. “I would say it’s a top seller,” Jack said. “Anyone can serve steeped tea, but to get it fresh like this, I think, is more unique.”

Non-tea offerings include pour-over coffee and hot cocoa. The DeDeckers, who gained business experience at local farmers markets, eventually plan to expand the menu with iced teas such as matcha, butterfly pea flower and mango. The full menu is organic, and the DeDeckers avoid both natural and artificial flavorings

The cafe itself will also continue to develop, with plans for additional decor—including a large, hand-painted mural—and community events such as music and game nights. Future updates will be shared to the business’s social media.

Jasher’s is open Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cafe is also on DoorDash. A grand opening is tentatively planned for later this month or in January.

Photos

