Barbecue Restaurant Opens on North Avenue

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The lights are on at 5507 W. North Ave.

A new restaurant, Flava House, opened in the building in early December, just two months after Heaven’s Table BBQ‘s departure.

Industry veteran Ken Hughes and his niece, Debra Tyler, lead the barbecue joint with input from Heaven’s Table pit master Jason Alston.

Though it’s now operating under a new name and ownership, Flava House maintains key elements of its predecessor—namely, Alston’s signature smoked meats.

The menu offers ribs, rib tips, chicken, brisket and pork shoulder, sold by the pound or as part of a dinner with sides like macaroni and cheese, baked beans, coleslaw and cornbread. Sandwiches include Philly cheesesteaks, burgers and The Beast—a carnivorous combination of pulled pork, bacon and a beef patty slathered in barbecue sauce. The restaurant also offers loaded fries, nachos, chicken tenders, soups and Flava Bowls, featuring a choice of meat on a bed of white or dirty rice.

Tyler runs the kitchen at Flava House, bringing a long history of barbecue experience and a passion for cooking, which Hughes said she developed at a young age.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Meanwhile, Hughes approaches the venture with expertise in both food and business, having partnered with his wife, Tonya, to launch Dawg City. The couple, along with Alesha Fitzgerald, also operate Pop City Gourmet Popcorn. Both concepts are located within 3rd Street Market Hall.

Less than two weeks into its launch, Flava House has already attracted significant interest.

“We had lots of traffic the first four days,” Hughes told Urban Milwaukee in a text message, noting a weather-related dip over the weekend. “We’re happy so far with what we’re seeing.”

Flava House replaces Heaven’s Table BBQ, which operated for six years—first at Crossroads Collective and later in the North Avenue building—before its October closure.

The new owners kept the counter-service format of Heaven’s Table, simply updating the restaurant space with fresh murals, window decals and holiday decor. Orders are packaged to go, though limited seating is available for on-site dining.

The new restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.