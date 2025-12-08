Restaurants Plead For Patronage

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

For Milwaukee’s restaurant industry, the winter months are synonymous with slow season, as harsh weather, earlier sunsets and fewer tourists—not to mention a glut of leftovers and holiday treats—discourage diners from venturing out.

The stretch is especially precarious for small businesses operating on razor thin margins. And though most can manage with proper preparation, this year feels different.

“We have been speaking with our Milwaukee restaurant friends these past few weeks and all of us are struggling right now,” Heirloom MKE shared in an social media post Monday morning, noting that 2025 has been its worst year on record.

The Bay View restaurant is one of numerous small businesses to sound the alarm in the past week, lamenting sluggish sales and warning of imminent closure. Seven Swans Creperie and Strange Town both issued pleas for support over the weekend, citing two low-traffic weeks.

“We really need your help to weather this season,” the creperie said in a statement, noting that an unusually slow fall season compounded existing challenges. “Costs of goods have skyrocketed, the cost of living is high and pockets are tight,” it continued. “We have an amazing crew of employees and want to keep them employed and paid.”

Strange Town’s message had a similar tone. “The last few weeks have been our slowest weeks since 2020,” the restaurant shared, noting that it was “already in a tight spot” before a recent drop in sales. “We won’t survive another two weeks like that. We are racking our brains trying to figure out how to adapt. It’s not too late to turn this around, but it’s close.”

Businesses including Flour Girl & Flame, Ruta’s Fresh Indian Fare, Hen’s Deli, Cocina Filipina, Summer of ’85 and Midwest SAD commiserated in the comments under each post. Another shop, Lion’s Tooth bookstore, shared its own message urging customers to support local entrepreneurs.

“The next 30 days are a make-or-break stretch for small businesses,” owners Cris Siqueira and Shelly McClone-Carriere wrote in a post, noting that both had to pick up second jobs this year to make ends meet. “Embrace the people and places that make the world you want to live in.”

Businesses aren’t alone in navigating the unforgiving financial climate. “Grocery prices are at record highs, tariffs are making things unaffordable, people are losing their jobs, the list never ends,” Heirloom wrote. The restaurant suggested cost-free ways to help, such as leaving positive reviews and recommending local businesses to friends. Those able to offer financial support are encouraged to visit on weekdays outside peak hours or purchase gift certificates.

Local entrepreneurship is never easy, and many small businesses face hardships. The latest wave of cautionary posts, however, provides a rare look behind the scenes, showing the hurdles owners face daily—and when customers understand, they’re more likely to adjust their habits.

Sam Sandrin, owner of Midwest SAD, recognized this early on.

“It’s super important to me to be transparent about the financial situation with our small business because people always say, ‘Damn, if I would have known they were struggling, I would have gone more,’” she wrote. “I’m telling you right now, your continuing support and love is the only way we will be continuing to survive.”

