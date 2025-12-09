Cocktail Bar Plans ‘Murder at the Mansion’

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

With an identity rooted in storytelling, Agency is now turning its customers into characters.

The cocktail bar, 817 N. Marshall St., will host an immersive murder mystery experience on Dec. 31, inviting more than three dozen patrons to imbibe, investigate—and attempt to make it out alive.

The event is set at Ashford Manor, Agency’s Dubbel Dutch location reimagined as the sprawling home of a fictional—and immensely wealthy—bootlegging family. Upon crossing the threshold of the historic hotel, guests will be transported to New Year’s Eve, 1925, where they’ll adopt new personalities, uncover hidden clues and play detective in their quest to solve a sudden and mysterious death.

“Since our inception, we have aimed to explore new and exciting ways to make the act of going out for the night one that is as indelible and immersive as it is delicious,” Agency partner Ryan Castelaz said in a statement. “These experiences are our bread and butter, and we are so excited to bring people into a new world with us on one of the most celebratory nights of the year.”

Throughout the evening, guests will be guided through a five-course cocktail menu with paired bites and passed appetizers—all crafted by Kat Doughty, partner and creative director at Agency.

Offerings include a riff on the absinthe-kissed billionaire’s cocktail, a scotch and chamomile hot toddy and a fragrant spritz featuring gin, blanc aperitif, elderflower, white tea and orange blossom. As usual at Agency, the menu is available fully alcoholic, nonalcoholic or as a combination of both.

Each element is designed to deepen the narrative and fully immerse guests in the world of the Ashfords, Agency shared in a news release, noting that every clue, interaction and conversation—both with staff and fellow attendees— may help to crack the case. Prior to the event, participants will receive a character file complete with a personality description and connection to the Ashford family, allowing them become familiar with their role for the night.

“It’s been a true joy to bring this experience to life, Doughty said in a statement. “We’ve loved building the story, crafting the cocktails and thinking through every moment our guests will encounter. We can’t wait to explore more of Dubbel Dutch and share this incredible space in a new way on New Year’s Eve. Our hope is that everyone leaves feeling excited, surprised and fully part of the story.”

Those who successfully solve the mystery will receive prizes sponsored by wine and spirits company Brown-Forman.

The Ashford Legacy includes two sessions—6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.—on New Year’s Eve. Tickets for the limited-availability event are available to purchase online for $125 each, not including gratuity.

