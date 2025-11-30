Plus: A recap of the week's food and beverage news.

A local dispensary is scoring high marks for its products, outranking a national field to win five awards in the annual America’s Best Beverages competition.

Canna Bloom Farmacy, which produces hemp-infused beverages under the brands Happy Dazed and Canna Stillery, received double gold national and regional medals for its Black and Blue Lemonade and Rainbow Guava spirit, with Kiwi Banana Cabana, Lemon Royale and Blast Cola receiving gold and double gold medals in their respective categories.

The company was also recognized for its Jelly Rancher, Cherry Lime, Alternative Tequila, Happy Dazed Trop Cooler and Sour Grape products.

“Our dream has always been to put Wisconsin’s cannabis market on the map for excellence,” the business shared in a social media post, also noting pride in the state’s growing hemp industry. “This is only a start. Our region, our home, our community can be known for high-quality cannabis beverages—just like fine Italian wine.”

Stephanie Lembke and Justin Letizia co-own Canna Bloom, which operates a hemp farm and two public-facing stores in Wisconsin, including a lounge and dispensary that recently opened in Milwaukee.

News of the awards followed a recent move by the federal government to restrict intoxicating hemp derivatives, including those integral to Canna Bloom’s products. Both Lembke and Letizia have spoken out against the ban.

“When we talk about saving our hemp industry here in Wisconsin we mean it,” the post continued. “Our farmers deserve the chance to grow the crops that will win accolades across the nation.”

Additional Wisconsin brands including Milwaukee-based Goodland Extracts, Forward Beverage Co., Crank Cannabis, High Spirits and Oliphant Brewing also received awards.

Hundred Acre Is a Success Story

Colder temperatures typically signal the end of growing season in Wisconsin, as farmers refocus on processing harvests, maintaining soil health and planning for spring. Not at Hundred Acre. “We’re firing on all cylinders here,” said Chris Corkery, founder and CEO of the company, which is currently housed at Century City Business Park, 3945 N. 31st St. After entering select stores in 2024, Hundred Acre has increased its staff threefold over the past six months—from four employees to 12—and recently expanded its retail presence statewide. It now sells its products — salad blend, Italian basil and pesto — at all Wisconsin Metro Markets.

City Suspends Downtown Nightclub

Former Tavern Building For Sale

A Washington Heights building with a long history as a neighborhood watering hole is seeking new owners to carry on its legacy. The former Biersal Tavern at 5520 W. Vliet St. is for sale. Abundance Real Estate listed the 2,544-square-foot building in late October for $599,900, marketing the space as a turnkey operation with accessible parking, high visibility and “vintage character.” Though it’s more than a century old, the structure doesn’t show it. Prior to opening Biersal, owner Eric Gutbrod spent nine months on a complete first-floor buildout, installing new floors, siding, windows and more while preserving the tavern’s historic touches, including its 60-year-old bar rail. The project earned Biersal a spot in the 2025 Mayor’s Design Awards. The business opened in March 2024, offering beer, cocktails, live music and community activations for events like Pridefest and the Kentucky Derby, until its abrupt closure in August 2025.

Classy Girl Cupcakes Is Closing

Classy Girl Cupcakes is entering its final month in Cathedral Square. After 15 years, the bakery at 825 N. Jefferson St. is set to close its doors Dec. 23. Owner Erica Elia announced the closure in an online post Monday, offering a glimpse into the challenges—and rising costs—of small business entrepreneurship. “I have been running a nonprofit for years, and I’ve kept this bakery open out of sheer will and stubbornness,” she wrote. “I am tired and out of ideas, so it is time for me to move on.” Even as prices climb, business has continued to accelerate at Classy Girl, Elia said, noting that the popularity comes with both benefits and drawbacks. “We are so busy, too busy at times, but still we can’t get ahead.”

Japanese Restaurant Planned For Former Glorioso’s Building

Milwaukee, meet Miyaki. The latest venture from prolific entrepreneurs Lin Jin Xiao and Selina Zhang, a Japanese restaurant, is set to open next spring at 1020 E. Brady St., replacing the former Glorioso’s Appetito and Sage Harvest cooking school. After purchasing the attached buildings at 1016-1022 and 1024-1028 E. Brady St. earlier this year, the business partners are moving to launch a family-friendly eatery offering traditional hot pot, comforting curries and a la carte sushi. The future restaurant aims to be community focused, serving as a gathering place for after-school snacks and post-work gatherings, Xiao told Urban Milwaukee. That goal is reflected in the name, Miyaki, which represents “a place for people to get together.”

New Owners For Bay View Ice Cream Shop

After two decades of serving up frozen treats in Bay View, Babe’s Ice Cream is saying goodbye—but only to its current ownership. The scoop shop at 2264 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., which began its annual winter hiatus over the weekend, is set to reopen in February under new leadership. While the incoming operators have not yet been publicly announced, co-owner Christine Cruz said she’s confident they will continue the values and vision that have shaped the business to date. “This was not an easy choice, but I am at peace knowing [Babe’s] will continue to grow,” she wrote in an online post announcing the transition. “I truly believe the future is bright.”

Thanksgiving Food Drive Offers Free Meal Kits

Community leaders will host a food drive on Tuesday, Nov. 25 to ensure Milwaukee families are stocked with staple ingredients ahead of the big feast. Turkeys, hams and complete meal kits filled with traditional Thanksgiving side dishes will be available for pickup at Sherman Phoenix Marketplace, 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave., from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., or as supplies last. The food drive, led by Alders Russell W. Stamper, II and DiAndre Jackson, along with former Alderman Khalif Rainey, is supported by local partners including Visit Milwaukee, Carnevor, The Firm Consulting, Feeding America, Hassan Akhtar, Miron Construction, MFA Local 215 and the Milwaukee Admirals. “This initiative is about dignity, compassion, and making sure families have what they need to celebrate the holiday season,” Stamper and Rainey said in a joint statement. “We’re grateful to our community partners for standing with us and supporting Milwaukee families.”

Five Ingredients With a Foodie: Bartender James Potter

Editor: This is the fifth installment of a new series in which Urban Milwaukee will explore five ingredients and how to use them with Milwaukee chefs, growers and caterers. When it comes to cocktails, you have to know your audience. That’s long been a guiding principle for James Potter, whose hospitality career spans decades and cross-country moves—with influence from trends, eras and locales as much as the energy across the bar. “No matter how creative I am, I still have to play by the rules and the palate of my guests or clients,” Potter said. “It’s taught me how to read people and to have a couple things in my back pocket.”

