Classy Girl Cupcakes Is Closing

'I am tired and out of ideas,' the owner says.

Classy Girl Cupcakes is entering its final month in Cathedral Square. After 15 years, the bakery at 825 N. Jefferson St. is set to close its doors Dec. 23.

Owner Erica Elia announced the closure in an online post Monday, offering a glimpse into the challenges—and rising costs—of small business entrepreneurship.

“I have been running a nonprofit for years, and I’ve kept this bakery open out of sheer will and stubbornness,” she wrote. “I am tired and out of ideas, so it is time for me to move on.”

Even as prices climb, business has continued to accelerate at Classy Girl, Elia said, noting that the popularity comes with both benefits and drawbacks. “We are so busy, too busy at times, but still we can’t get ahead.”

Founded in 2009, Classy Girl has become a local go-to for everyday treats and celebration cakes. Elia, a licensed lawyer, launched her pastry career after baking cupcakes for her own wedding, earning praise—and order requests—from impressed guests.

The catering operation moved into its Cathedral Square storefront in 2010 and later opened a second location at Brookfield Square Mall in February 2017, which has since closed.

Today, the bakery offers more than 25 daily flavors, including traditional cupcakes, jumbo filled cupcakes, mousse parfaits, cupcake truffles and full-sized cakes. Everything is made from scratch, with gluten-free and vegan options available. Classy Girl also provides custom cakes for parties and weddings. Elia said she will contact pre-booked clients individually with updates in the coming weeks.

“I know we will leave a cupcake shaped hole in the heart of this community, as nobody does what we do, the way we do it,” Elia wrote. “It has been the honor of my life to be invited into your lives to share so many special moments.”

Although the Classy Girl name will retire with the business, its recipes could live on under new leadership. Elia noted that the shop’s head baker is planning her own venture, offering the same treats under a new name and location. With Elia’s blessing, the baker is seeking a commercial storefront in downtown Milwaukee or Shorewood, with hopes to open next spring. Classy Girl’s manager and head decorator will also contribute.

Classy Girl will continue its regular hours throughout its final weeks, opening Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. See the business’s social media for updated holiday hours.

