Former Tavern Building For Sale

Washinton Heights building is more than a century old, but in great shape.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A Washington Heights building with a long history as a neighborhood watering hole is seeking new owners to carry on its legacy. The former Biersal Tavern at 5520 W. Vliet St. is for sale.

Abundance Real Estate listed the 2,544-square-foot building in late October for $599,900, marketing the space as a turnkey operation with accessible parking, high visibility and “vintage character.”

Though it’s more than a century old, the structure doesn’t show it. Prior to opening Biersal, owner Eric Gutbrod spent nine months on a complete first-floor buildout, installing new floors, siding, windows and more while preserving the tavern’s historic touches, including its 60-year-old bar rail. The project earned Biersal a spot in the 2025 Mayor’s Design Awards.

The business opened in March 2024, offering beer, cocktails, live music and community activations for events like Pridefest and the Kentucky Derby, until its abrupt closure in August 2025.

Prior to Biersal, the building was the longtime site of Wonderbar, which operated from 1992 until 2023.

In addition to the first-floor bar, the building includes an upper-level, three-bedroom apartment and an unfinished attic space. The structure sits on a 7,411-square-foot lot, also featuring on-site parking and an outdoor patio. Nearby businesses include Highlands Cafe, Valentine Coffee Roasters, Wy’East Pizza, Charles E. Fromage and The Soup Market.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Andrew Guidinger, through Ander Properties, LLC, is the current building owner. He purchased the property in 2023 for $300,000, according to city assessment records.

Biersal’s closure — and the listing — comes amid an era of change for the Vliet Street corridor. Wick Playfield, located just east of the tavern, underwent a renovation last spring. To the west, Charles E. Fromage is under new ownership.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, see the online listing.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.