Restaurant Owners Buys Former Glorioso’s Building

Grocery store turned cooking school could get new use.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The former home of Glorioso’s Italian Market could soon see new life.

The two attached buildings, which most recently housed Glorioso’s Appetito and the Sage Harvest cooking school, were sold to a limited liability company controlled by restaurateur Linjin Xiao.

Xiao and his wife, Selina Zheng, co-own several restaurants, including Kawa Ramen and Sushi, 2321 N. Murray Ave.; the Tsaocaa franchise, 2224 N. Farwell Ave.; Kawa Ramen and Sushi in 3rd Street Market Hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave.; and Kawa Japanese, 325 W. Silver Spring Dr., Glendale.

Blue Ocean Realty paid $1.7 million for the buildings at 1016-1022 and 1024-1028 E. Brady St. The properties were acquired from Glorioso Bros. Realty, a limited liability company affiliated with the Glorioso family.

The eastern building, according to city assessment records, was built in 1910 and includes 3,268 square feet of space across three levels. The western building was built in 1927 and includes 10,749 square feet of space across two levels.

Neither Xiao nor Zheng responded to a request for comment.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Glorioso’s Italian Market, now across the street at 1011 E. Brady St., was damaged in an early October fire and remains temporarily closed. An Oct. 24 social media post says the store is planned to reopen around Thanksgiving.

The grocery store and building at 1011 E. Brady St. were sold to the Presta family in 2024. The family also owns a chain of stores, Valli Produce, in Illinois.

After 64 years in business on the north side of the street, Glorioso’s moved to the building at 1011 E. Brady St. in 2010. The former location remained vacant until 2019, when Appetito opened in the space.

Sage Harvest, led by Michael Solovey, said in a social media post that it was seeking a new home following the Prestas’ acquisition of Glorioso’s.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.